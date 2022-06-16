Millions of iPhone users fit get money afta one man drag Apple go court

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Millions of iPhone users fit dey eligible to collect money, afta dem don launch one legal claim to accuse Apple say dem secretly dey slow down di performance of older phones.

Justin Gutmann drop allegation say di company mislead users ontop one upgrade wey dem say e go enhance performance but, in fact, e dey slow phones down.

Im dey ask for damages of around £768m for up to 25 million iPhone users.

Apple say im "never" intentionally shorten di life of im products.

Di claim, wey dem don file wit di Competition Appeal Tribunal, accuse Apple say e slow down di performance of older iPhones, for one process dem dey call "throttling", make dem for avoid expensive recalls or repairs.

E relate to di introduction of one power management tool dem release for one software update to iPhone users for January 2017, to combat performance issues and stop older devices from shutting down abruptly.

Oga Gutmann, wey be consumer champion, say dem no include di information about di tool for di software update download description at dat time, and say di company fail to make am clear say e go slow down devices.

Im claim say Apple introduce dis tool to hide di fact say iPhone batteries fit dey struggle to run di latest iOS software, and say instead make dem recall products or offer replacement batteries, instead di company push users to download di software updates.

Oga Gutmann say: "Instead of doing di honourable and legal thing by dia customers and offer one free replacement, repair service or compensation, Apple instead mislead pipo wey conceal one tool in software updates wey dey slow dia devices by up to 58%."

Di models wey dey covered by di claim na di iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X models.

Dis na opt-out claim, wey mean say customers no go need to actively join di case to collect damages.

For one statement, Apple say: "We never, and no go ever, do anything to intentionally reduce di life of any Apple product, or degrade di user experience to drive customer upgrades.

"Our goal na to create products wey our customers love, and to make iPhones last as long as possible na important part of am."

Batterygate

Di claim by Oga Gutmann dey come two years afta dem settle one similar case or di United States.

For 2020, Apple agree to pay $113m to settle allegations say e dey slow down older iPhones.

Thirty-three US states claim say Apple do am to drive users into buying new devices.

Millions of pipo na im dey affected wen dem slow down di models of iPhone 6 and 7 and SE for 2016 for one scandal dem tag as batterygate.

At di time, Apple no gree comment, however, dem bin previously tok say dem slow down di phones to preserve ageing battery life.

Claire Holubowskyj, one analyst for di research firm Enders Analysis, say issues like dis fit continue to come up, sake of di technical limit wey ageing batteries get.

"Technology for new devices dey improve in leaps and bounds, no be steady crawl, create issues wen releasing software updates wey go need work on devices wey many times get different capabilities," Ms Holubowskyj tok.

"Apple dey generates 84% of im revenue from selling new devices, and dis dey make dem dey reluctant to hold back updates to make sure say older models continue to work smoothly."