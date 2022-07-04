Teachers for Ghana declare indefinite nationwide strike

Pre-tertiary teachers for Ghana declare nationwide strike, starting today July 4, 2022.

Dem dey lay down dia tools over govment failure to pay dia Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

Dis demand dem say be sake of de rising living costs which dey create difficulties give dem.

Thomas Musah, General Secretary of GNAT say, “we no go fit bear de hardships, we dey reject de inequality of salaries in public services of dia country.”

“We dey tell de public of our intention to go on strike after we pass de June 30, 2022 deadline we give govment” he add.

“Sake of dis we dey embark on indefinite strike” Mr Musah talk during press conference to announce dia decision.

De strike action from four teacher unions, Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) and de Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT) dey demand 20% of dema basic salary be paid to them.

Teachers dey demand 20% of basic salary

De teachers say dem give govment up to June 30, 2022 to respond to dia calls for COLA.

But by de time of de deadline, govment fail to come through plus dia demands.

For de teacher unions, de 20 percent COLA dem dey ask for go cushion dia members in de face of de economic challenges Ghanaians dey face.

Early dis year, University teachers also embark on strike over poor salaries.