'My papa bin fear say I wan go carry belle come house' - Lady mechanic

one hour wey don pass

To become a mechanic na 29-year-old Tawakalitu Onize childhood dream as she love to dey work on cars.

Wen she first inform her papa say she wan go learn roadside mechanic work to make her dream come true, di answer she get na big ‘No’ - her papa no gree.

Im fear na say she go carry belle come house.

Apart from dat, e also worry say mechanic na man work plus dem be Muslim.

However, afta many pipo beg am and afta her uncle put mouth, e later allow her go learn di mechanic work and now her father dey proud of her.

Tawa no be roadside mechanic

Ms Tawakalitu no just be your normal road side mechanic. She be graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa.

She tell BBC Pidgin say na her passion for fixing cars make her go school go study di course. Plus no kain car wey she no fit repair.

Although, mechanic na mostly men work for dis part of di world but di female-mechanic say na dis work dey give her joy.

She say di work na dream come true for her as anytime she dress up and dey work on cars, she always dey happy.

Di female mechanic yarn about her regrets

Tawakalitu add say her only regret na say she no start to learn mechanic on time.

According to her, if to say she start on time, e for save her di years she carry go school.

‘’My greatest mistake be say I no quick start, If to say I know di 7 years wey I take go school, I for use am learn di work finish before I go school.”

On if her religion permit her to do di mechanic, she say her religion no stop her as she dey dress properly.