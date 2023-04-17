Ghana confirm invasion of new mosquito breed wey be ‘stubborn’

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

17 April 2023, 12:27 WAT

Ghana Health Service confirm de invasion of new mosquito breed in the country, Anopheles Stephensi.

Health Officials say dem discover de Anopheles Stephensi which dey transmits malaria parasite inside Dansoman and Tuba in de capital, Accra.

Officials say dis be de first time de country dey record presence of dis particular mosquito breed which dem describe as ‘rough.’

De Deputy Programme Manager of NMEP, Dr Nana Yaw Peprah, reveal say dem dey use environmental management practices among residents and adherence to malaria control measures which already dey in place to manage de situation.

“Dis be stubborn mosquito which go increase de mosquito population in de country, dis mean say e go increase risk of malaria” he talk.

What dey make Anopheles Stephensi ‘stubborn’

De Anopheles Stephensi first invade Africa in 2019, after countries like Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, and Nigeria record am.

Ghana confirm de invasion of de mosquito which dey Asia in de country for de first time in March.

According to WHO, Anopheles Stephensi na mosquito wey fit cause issues for malaria transmission and control for Africa.

Dis breed of mosquito dey resistant against plenty insecticides.

Research dey show say dis new mosquito breed go fit put some 126 million people at risk of malaria if dis mosquito spread.

Below be some of de reasons dem describe dis mosquito breed as stubborn.

Spread very fast

Survive in extremely high temperatures

Adapt to different climates

Resistant to most insecticides

How Ghana dey fight di invasion

Ghana Health Service reveal say dem set up taskforce wey go implement some measures to help stop de spread of dis mosquitoes.

Dis dey include de following:

Removal of water collection points in and around homes and communities to minimize de breeding sites

Avoiding mosquito bites by using insecticide-treated mosquito nets

Encouraging residents to remove water collection points close to dia homes

Remove stagnant waters den stuff as measure boost prevention

How Ghana approve malaria vaccine

Ghana be de first country to approve new malaria vaccine wey dem describe as “world-changer" by de scientists wey developed am.

De vaccine - called R21 - dey appear to be very effective compared to previous ventures in de same field.

Ghana's drug regulators assess de final trial data on de safety of de vaccine and effectiveness, which is no be public yet wey dem decide to use it.

De World Health Organization also dey consider approving de vaccine.