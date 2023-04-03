Premier League managers wey don chop sack dis season

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ova ten managers don chop sack dis season for Premier League

30 minutes wey don pass

Graham Potter don become di latest Premier League manager to chop sack afta less than seven months as coach of Chelsea.

Potter chop sack hours afta Leicester also tell parted Brendan Rodgers bye bye sake of bad run of results wey don leave di club for relegation zone.

Potter and Rodgers departures dey among di long list of managers wey don sack for Premier League dis season.

So exactly how many Premier League managers don lose dia jobs dis season?

We go tell you inside dis tori.

How many Premier League managers dem don sack dis season?

Na total of 12 Premier League managers don chop sack so far during di 2022/23 season.

E mean say di current campaign don break di record for di most sackings in a single season for di history of di competition.

Di previous record na ten sackings, wey take place for 2021/22, 2017/18, 2013/14 and 2008/09.

Out of di 20 Premier League clubs, ten don sack dia manager dis season, whilst Chelsea and Southampton don do am twice.

Which Premier League managers don chop sack dis season?

Scott Parker (August 30)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Parker become di first Premier League manager to chop sack dis season, just days afta Bournemouth chop 9-0 beating by Liverpool for Anfield.

Thomas Tuchel (September 7)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chelsea tell dia Champions League winning manager bye bye afta im lose 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb for dia first group stage match for Europe.

Di Blues also win only three of dia opening six Premier League games, and couple wit tensions wit di new owner Todd Boehly, dem ask di German to leave and dem replace am wit Potter.

Bruno Lage (October 2)

Wolves sack dia Portuguese coach afta dia 2-0 defeat to West Ham afta dia poor run of form from di end of last season.

Lage, wey dem bin appoint di previous summer, see im team struggle to score goals throughout im time in charge. Dem eventually replace am by Julen Lopetegui for November.

Steven Gerrard (October 20)

Gerrard na di fourth manager to fall dis season afta a poor start to Aston Villa campaign.

Ralph Hasenhuttl (November 6)

Di Austrian time for Southampton came to an end afta almost five years in charge for di south coast.

Under Hasenhuttl di Saints slip to six losses in nine league games afta di 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle, wey seal im fate.

Frank Lampard (January 23)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Five defeats in six Premier League games end Lampard reign.

In reign on Merseyside come to an abrupt end afta 12 months in charge.

Jesse Marsch (February 6)

Leeds end dia relationship wit dia American manager afta seven league games without a win and just two victories in dia previous 17 outings.

Marsch bin replace Marcelo Bielsa for February 2022.

Nathan Jones (February 12)

Jones bin only replace Hasenhuttl for Southampton for November, but di Welshman poor run end afta e lose seven of im eight Premier League games in charge.

Patrick Vieira (March 17)

Di former Arsenal midfielder chop sack from Crystal Palace afta 12 games without a win.

Di team poor run see dem drop to relegation battle.

Antonio Conte (March 26)

Di Italian reign for Tottenham last for just 16 months.

Tottenham end Conte contract afta im rant about im players and di club culture following dia 3-3 draw wit Southampton.

Brendan Rodgers (April 2)

Rodgers lose im job for Leicester afta dia last minute defeat to Crystal Palace for Selhurst Park.

Di defeat leave di Foxes for 19th place wit ten games remaining.

Rodgers last just ova four years for King Power Stadium.

E win FA Cup and Community Shield and reaching di semi-finals of di Europa Conference League.

Graham Potter (April 2)

Potter tenure for west London come to an end a day afta Aston Villa beat Chelsea for Stamford Bridge.

Di Englishman bin get 39% win rate for Chelsea, di lowest of any permanent manager for di club dis century.