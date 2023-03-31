Wetin happun between Donald Trump and ex-porn star Stormy Daniels?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Donald Trump deny di accuse wey Stormy Daniels make

one hour wey don pass

Former US President Donald Trump go dey charged wit crime on top accuse say e cover up hush money payments e make to one ex-porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Ms Daniels claim say she and oga Trump bin do kerewa, and say she collect $130,000 (£100,000) from im former lawyer before di 2016 election in exchange for her silence on top di mata.

Dem don later jail di lawyer, Michael Cohen for multiple charges.

Di former president don deny say im get any sexual involvement wit Ms Daniels since di allegations surface for 2018.

Donald Trump go be di first US president to dey indicted in criminal proceedings.

Indictment na formal written accusation say pesin don commit a crime. E typically dey involve felony charges, though not always.

Felonies na crimes wey dey punishable by a term of imprisonment of one year or more.

For Trump case, di indictment involve felony charges.

Stormy Daniels go public wit affair claim

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Stormy Danels as she dey follow tori pipo tok

Ms Daniels, wey im real name na Stephanie Clifford, bin tok for media interviews say she moet Oga Trump for one charity golf tournament for July 2006.

She allege say di pair bin do kerewa once for dia hotel room for Lake Tahoe, one resort area wey dey between California and Nevada.

One lawyer for oga Trump bin deny am "vehemently" at di time.

"E no dey worried about am. E be like say e dey arrogant.” she tok as she dey reply one interviewer question wey ask if Oga Trump bin tell her to keep quiet about dia alleged night together.

Oga Trump wife dat time, Melania Trump, no dey for di tournament and she just born.

Threats and payments to stay silent

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Donald Trump deny di accuse wey Stormy Daniels make

For 2016, days before di US presidential election, Ms Daniels tok say Oga Trump lawyer Michael Cohen bin pay her $130,000 in "hush money" to shut her up about di affair.

She say she collect di money because she dey concerned for di safety of her family.

Ms Daniels say dem threaten her legally and physically to stay silent.

For 2011, shortly afta she agree to grant interview to In Touch magazine about di alleged affair, she say one unknown man bin approach her and her infant daughter for one Las Vegas car park and tell her to "leave Trump alone".

"Dat na beautiful little girl. E go be shame if something happun to her mom," she bin remember as e tok am, for inside one 2018 interview wit CBS60 minute.

Before dem air di 60 Minutes episode, one shell company wey dey linked to Mr Cohen bin threaten Ms Daniels wit a $20m lawsuit, as dem argue say she don break dia non-disclosure deal (NDA), or "hush agreement".

Ms Daniels tell di CBS show say she dey risk one million-dollar fine by speaking on national television, but " e dey very important to me to dey able to defend myself".

E dey illegal to pay hush money?

E no dey illegal to pay someone compensation in exchange for NDA.

But since di payment happun one month before di presidential election, oga Trump critics argue say di money fit amount to campaign violation.

For August 2018, Oga Cohen bin plead guilty to tax-evasion and breaking campaign finance rules, wey in part dey related to im payment to Ms Daniels plus anoda alleged Trump lover.

Although e bin tok say Oga Trump no get anything to do wit di payments, Oga Cohen later testify under oath sayMr Trump bin direct am to make di hush payment of $130,000 days before di 2016 election.

He also say di president settle am for di payment.

Oga Trump don personally acknowledge say im reimburse di payment, wey no dey illegal, but e deny di affair plus any wrongdoing wey regard to di campaign laws.

Why dem indict Trump?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Former US President Donald Trump

Earlier dis year, New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg bin set up one grand jury to investigate whether enough evidence dey to pursue prosecution against diformer president on top di money e pay to Ms Daniels.

Dem hold one grand jury behind closed doors, prosecutor bin chook eye for di mata to determine weda enough evidence dey to pursue charges for di case.

On Thursday, dat jury bin reportedly vote to bring criminal charges, and dis make Oga Trump, di first former US president to face dem.

E neva dey clear yet, di charges wey dem go bring.

On im social media network, Truth Social, Oga Trump bin call di investigation a political witch-hunt by a "corrupt, depraved, and weaponised justice system".

Who be stormy Daniels?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For di centre of dis indictment na Stormy Daniels, one former porn star and stripper wey tok say she bin get affair wit Donald Trump, 10 years before e become president.

Daniels, wey im real name na Stephanie Clifford, claim say she first meet Trump for one charity golf tournament in July 2006.

Di adult film actress allege say dem be do kerewa once for im hotel room for Lake Tahoe, one resort area between California and Nevada, shortly afta im wife Melania born dia son Barron.

Di 44-year-old Daniels, also claim say one stranger bin approach her for 2011, shortly afta she agree to sit down for a tell-all interview wit In Touch magazine, and threaten to harm her infant daughter if she no "leave Trump alone".

For 2010, Daniels bin briefly consider to run for di US Senate from her home state on di Republican ticket.

Her star turn as thorn for Trump side since di 2016 election don win her many admirers online, leading to strip club and stand-up comedy tours.