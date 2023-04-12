Why officers detain Peter Obi for London

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi/Facebook

12 minutes wey don pass

Officers harrass and detain Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi for London, im campaign organization tok.

Oga Obi campaign office for statement dem share to di media on Wednesday say na for Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom di incident happun.

Dem say na immigration officers for di forign kontri carry di LP candidate go corner.

Diran Onifade, tok-tok pesin of di Obi-Datti Campaign Council say authorities for UK bin detain and kwesion di former Anambra State govnor for one offense wey suggest say one pesin don dey impersonate Obi for London.

Onifade explain say na di quick reaction of Nigerians wey dey Heathrow Airport bin save Peter Obi wey just dey arrive London for di Easter celebration.

E add say Obi bin land Heathrow Airport for London from Nigeria on Good Friday, 7 April, 2023 and join di queue so e go fit do di necessary airport protocols wen some immigration official gbab am and hand am detention note and tell am to step aside.

How 'Obidients' for airport save Obi

Onifade say dem kwesion Peter Obi for long time and e dey very strange for one man wey live for over one decade for dat kontri.

“Since Obi face already dey international fame, especially for Nigerians, Africans home and for Diaspora wey dey likely to be Obidients, di pipo quickly raise dia voice and wonder why e dey delayed,” Onifade tok.

E say di immigration officials surprise sake of pipo reaction - di reaction force di officers to tell doz wey present say dem just dey kwesion di politician.

Di reaction of Nigerians for Heathrow airport make di immigration officers tok why dem detain Peter Obi.

Dem say dem just wa kwesion am for ‘duplication offense’.

Wetin dis one mean be say e get pesin wey dey impersonate Peter Obi for London.

Onifade claim say di high implication of di offense be say di impersonator fit dey commit all kind of serious crimes and oda dubious acts and e go dey recorded under Obi name.

“Since di impersonator don japa, di scenario dey unimaginable as Obi fit dey implicated for series of forbidden acts and even dey framed for one kind manner wey fit be huge embarrassment to am, im family, im party, di obidient movement, and indeed Nigeria, wia e currently and indisputably remain di conscience of di pipo,” Onifade further tok.

Obi don face different kind attack

Di Obi-Datti media office say dia principal don dey under all kind attack, since di February 25th, 2023 Presidential election wia e come third out of 18 contestants wey di Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC announce.

Dem say even though di “supporters and many oda election watchers including international observers believe very strongly say e win di election but dey manipulated out”.