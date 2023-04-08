Di young men of Mexico wey dey risk dia lives to be Catholic priests

Meet di young men wey dey risk dia lives to be Catholic priests

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Miguel Pantaleon say im dey focused on responding to pipo "pain, hurt and suffering"

Author, Will Grant

Role, BBC Mexico correspondent

Wen dem ordain Miguel Pantaleon into di Catholic church last month, na di biggest day of im young life.

Di 28-year-old trainee priest don spend almost ten years dey work towards joining di clergy. For one mass for im dusty village of Rincon del Carmen for western Mexico, di diocese bishop officially bring am into di priesthood.

Im mama, Petra Florencio watch for di front pew as she dey smile. Miguel na di 11th from her 13 children and im vocation na source of great prestige for im family.

However, Petra bin get some doubts: Miguel don join di riskiest priesthood for di world.

Dem don kill more dan 50 priests for Mexico since 2006, nine of dem for under di current administration alone.

Dem kill some sake of say dem speak out against cartel violence, odas die for di crossfire of unending conflict between rival criminal organisations.

Almost always, di murderers dey go unpunished, di authorities dey always carri out casual investigations.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Miguel Pantaleon study for di seminary for di heart of Tierra Caliente, where gangs don battle for control

Many of di killings dey happun for di western region of Mexico wey dem call Tierra Caliente. Dis na wia di Jalisco New Generation Cartel and di Familia Michoacana gangs dey battle for territorial control.

"To me, becoming a priest here for Tierra Caliente signify love," Miguel tell me afta di service. "Dis na pipo wey dey live wit lot of pain, hurt and suffering. So, wen we respond to God call, na sign of im love."

Miguel study for di seminary wey be several hours drive into di heart of Tierra Caliente, outside di city of Ciudad Altamirano.

Every morning, as di 18 trainee priests for di seminary gada for di chapel for mass, dem walk past one stark reminder of di dangers dem go face as clergy: di grave of one murdered priest wey teach for di seminary.

On one simple granite tombstone, one wrought-iron plate read: "Father Habacuc Hernández Benitez, 16 January 1970 - 13 June 2009."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Na twist of fate save di life of Father Marcelino Trujillo, wey work alongside Padre Cuco for di seminary

How drug cartel murder Catholic priests

Father Habacuc - wey pipo know beta as Padre Cuco – na local martyr, symbol of di many murdered clergymen and seminarians for Mexico.

"Di year dem kill Padre Cuco mark parting of di waves for di violence for dis region," Father Marcelino Trujillo wey be im friend tok. "Before den, di drug cartels bin dey more discrete, some degree of governability bin still dey."

Di story of Padre Cuco's murder still dey shock pipo afta more dan ten years wey e happun.

Di 39-year-old priest bin dey on im way to one youth event wit two seminarians. Gunmen bin surround dia car and force di men out of dia vehicle. Without a word, dem execute dem for di side of di road, dem shoot dem many times for dia backs.

Security no establish any clear motive.

Marcelino suppose be wit im fellow instructor dat day, but one last-minute change of plans no let am leave di seminary. A twist of fate wey surely save im life.

No be di only time wey drug cartel violence don throw di tight-knit seminary into mourning.

On Christmas Day 2014, Father Gregorio wey be Cuco cousin meet similar fate. For one attack, dem take am from one of di rooms for di seminary, gang members tie am up and gag am wit gaffer tape.

"E choke to death," Marcelino tok. "As far as we understand, dem bin plan to demand ransom for am, but on finding, dem kill am and abandon im body for nearby bush.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Teenager Antonio Abelez na one of di young seminarians wey dey determined to become priest despite di risks

Dis kain stories fit stop make any local young men, no mata how devout dem be from joining di clergy for Ciudad Altamirano, no mata how dis men dey devoted. But between classes, some of di seminarians tell me say di opposite na true, say di murdered priests na inspiration, no be warning.

"Dem be clear examples to us," 19-year-old Antonio Abelez tok. "Such unfair deaths, dem dey serve us as examples of dia bravery."

Di seminary rector, Antonio Reinoso tok say dem dey teach di young men to exhibit “prudence" as priests - to restrict diasef to preaching di gospel and to tink carefully before denouncing criminal gangs or cartel leaders for di pulpit.

"Organised crime na beast wit a thousand heads," e tell me. "Dem no go dey able to solve di violence diasef. But, wit faith, dem fit meet am head on."

Still, di seminarians acknowledge dem don sometimes question di wisdom of dia decisions to join di church.

"Violence and death surround us as we live," Guillermo Cano tok. Cano na student wey dey im early 20s. "Sake of wetin pipo don go through, e intimidate us to tink we fit meet di same fate.”

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Miguel Pantaleon's ordination na celebration for di whole village

Back in Rincon del Carmen, most of di village don turn out to celebrate dia newly ordained priest, Father Miguel Pantaleon. For a procession from di church, dem follow am through di streets wit song, fireworks and fiesta.

As Miguel celebrate wit im family and friends, im insist say e don ready for whatever dey ahead.