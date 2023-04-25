Man City vs Arsenal prediction, teams news and kick off

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

52 minutes wey don pass

Premier League leaders Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City go meet for a title showdown match on Wednesday, but who go come out on top?

"Afta going three games without victory, Arsenal fit approach dis game without pressure," na wetin BBC Sport football sabi Chris Sutton tok.

"But all di draws spoil tins, and you go see say doubt don set in. If di Gunners fit win, e go be ogbonge results afta wetin don happun to dem in recent weeks."

Sutton dey make predictions for all 380 Premier League matches dis season, against a variety of guests.

So wetin im tink about dis game for Etihad stadium.

How Arsenal come from behind to draw with Southampton for Emirates 21st April 2023

Manchester City vs Arsenal prediction

I dey very confident wit my prediction for dis game – di only tin I bin no dey sure about na weda Arsenal go score.

Di Gunners dey play dis match for one of di worst possible moments becos City don find dia rhythm and dem dey mad form.

I really hope Arsenal go dey brave and take di game to City becos di Gunners' attack na dia strength, but in many ways go play into the home side hands.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus - on im return to Etihad Stadium - go all carry a threat, but we don see how weak dem dey for back in di past few weeks, and how on earth you fit stop Erling Haaland and co?

If, say, Nathan Ake dey out injured den dat go affect City small, but I still see Pep Guardiola side dominating di game, and dem very good wen dey come forward.

Chris Sutton prediction: 3-1

Wetin di manager tok

Mikel Arteta say "We know say going to Etihad, go dey difficult, but e go decide di season? No," Arteta tok.

"Di belief dey. I dey look how di players bin react afta Southampton, dem defend each oda for every moment. We really want am and we go show again tomorrow night.

"But e get to dey perfect becos na di demand be dat at dis time for di season."

"If we win tomorrow we neva win di league. E go shift probably di percentage, but five games for dis league dey very tricky still," Arteta tok.

"We know right from di beginning City and Liverpool na di teams to beat, wetin dem don do for di last six to seven years dem deserve di credit. We bin want close di gap, now we dey toe to toe."

Arsenal, last win di Premier League for 2004.