Di govnor, former govnor and odas wey dey eye Bayelsa governorship position

Wia dis foto come from, Diri/Udengs/Sylva/Facebook

Candidates don dey emerge for di Governorship elections wey go hold for Bayelsa State, Southern Nigeria, on 11 November 2023.

Already political parties like di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party don already conclude dia primaries wey produce candidates wey go contest di elections.

Bayelsa for South South Nigeria na di smallest state for Nigeria wit just eight local goment areas and na Ijaw pipo dominate di state.

Despite dia rich oil reserves Bayelsa don face plenty challenges in security and environmental degradation.

Di 2023 governorship election for di South South state go be tight race especially wit di emergence of Labour Party for di contest.

Di three main candidates for di election na incumbent govnor Duoye Diri, former govnor and ex-minister Timpre Sylva and popular youth leader Udengs Eradiri.

Govnor Duoye Diri

Douye Diri wen e win di PDP primaries as di sole candidate

Current govnor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri wey stand as di only aspirant na im get di ticket of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to run for a second term as Governor.

Di former senator of Bayelsa Central senatorial district, Diri from Kolokuma/Opokuma local goment area and e describe imsef as di "miracle governor" becos on 13 February 2020, Supreme Court of Nigeria annul di results of di 2019 Bayelsa State gubernatorial elections.

A five-member panel of di Supreme court led by Justice Mary Odili sack David Lyon on di grounds say im deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, bin present false information to di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec).

Di court come give order to Inec to issue a certificate of return to Diri, wey make am governor-elect.

On 14 February 2020, dem swear am in as di governor of Bayelsa State.

Ex minister Timipre Sylva

Timipre Sylva receive certificate of return afta winning di APC guber primaries

Former Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva na im get di guber ticket of di All Progressives Congress (APC) afta e defeat six oda aspirants including David Lyon, wey bin win di elections for 2019.

Timipre Sylva na former govnor of Bayelsa State - e serve from 27 May 2008 to 27 January 2012.

For 2006, Sylva come second for di PDP gubernatorial primaries for Bayelsa State, behind Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

Afta Jonathan become di running mate to Umaru Yar'Adua for di presidential primaries election, di gubernatorial candidacy for PDP cone dey vacant, and Sylva come occupy di position of PDP gubernatorial candidate and e win di 2007 Bayelsa State governorship election.

Sylva opponent for di 2007 election, Ebitimi Amgbare of Action Congress, bin challenge im victory and even though di Bayelsa State Election Petitions Tribunal bin uphold Sylva election, Amgbare go on appeal for Appeal Court in Port Harcourt wey overturne di Tribunal decision and nullify Sylva election on April 15, 2008.

Di five Justices of di Appeal Court for unanimous decision give order for di Speaker, Werinipre Seibarugo to be sworn in to replace Sylva as acting Governor, and for fresh election to hold within three months.

Di new election hold on May 24, 2008, and Sylva, again running as di PDP candidate, wen di election with 588,204 out of about 598,000 votes and dem swear am in again as governor on May 27 2008.

But on January 27, 2012, Supreme Court terminate im tenure and order for di appointment of an acting governor to oversee di state until di election for February 2012.

For January 2012 di Supreme Court comot five governors: Murtala Nyako of Adamawa, Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa, Liyel Imoke of Cross River, Ibrahim Idris of Kogi and Aliyu Wammako of Sokoto, afta a seven –member panel of Court decide say dem dey long overdue in office.

On 21 August 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari appoint Sylva as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Youth leader Udengs Eradiri

Former IYC President Udengs Eradiri win di Labour Party ticket for di guber polls

Former National president of Ijaw Youth Congress IYC, Udengs Eradiri mail get di guber ticket of di Labour Party.

E try to contest for Kolokuma/Opokuma/Yenagoa Federal Constituency seat for House of Reps under di PDP for 2019.