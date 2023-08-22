Trump say dem go arrest am on Thursday for Georgia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Author, By Max Matza

Role, BBC News

28 minutes wey don pass

Donald Trump say im dey plan to showface by imsef for court on Thursday wey dey for di state of Georgia to face charges of election interference.

One judge for Atlanta wey dey oversee di former president case put money for im bail at $200,000 (£157,000).

Di agreement say Mr Trump fit remain free pending wen dem go try am so far as im no attempt to threaten or intimidate witnesses.

Mr Trump deny di 13 charges, including racketeering and false statements.

Im and 18 oda pipo wey chop accuse for dis case bin don get until Friday afternoon to appear for di Fulton County Jail for processing.

Di county sheriff don tok say no special treatment for dem as dem go treat dem like evri oda defendants.

E mean say dem fit take Mr Trump finger print and im mugshot too.

Before im announce for social media say im go surrender on Thursday, dem bin release one court filing wey set out di terms of im bond agreement.

"Di defendant no go perform any act to intimidate any person wey im sabi, him or her to be a co-defendant or witness for dis case or to otherwise obstruct di administration of justice," E tok.

"Di above go include, but no dey limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts wey anoda individual on social media do," di order adds.

Na Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, wey dey oversee di case, and lawyers for Mr Trump sign am.

Later on Monday Mr Trump post for im social media platform, Truth Social: "You fit believe am? I go showface for Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis."

"She bin campaign, and still dey continue to campaign, and raise money on, dis WITCH HUNT," he added. "Dis na in strict coordination wit crooked Joe Biden's DOJ [Department of Justice]."

Ms Willis don ask di judge to schedule arraignments - wia dem go charge a former defendant wia di defendent go make plea weda im dey guilty or not guilty plea - on 5 September.

She don also propose say di trial go begin in March. Dem fit show both di arraignment and trial for television.

Wen Mr Trump showface, dem go lockdown di surrounding area, dem don already put barricade outside di court.

Dem bin charge Mr Trump last week wit im co-defendants for attempting to bring down di will of di Georgia electorate by interfering in state's election results following im 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Dem bin hear di former president for phone call wia im bin dey pressure Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" during di ballot count.

Trump na di first former or serving US president ever to be indicted, im dey face three oda criminal cases.

Mr Trump dey always deny any wrongdoing evritime, im call di charges politically motivated.

Im dey currently lead di Republican race to pick dia next White House nominee to challenge di Democratic candidate, probably Mr Biden, for di 2024 presidential election.

Mr Trump don already say im go dodge di first Republican televised debate on Wednesday evening.

"Di public know who I be and di kind of successful Presidency I bin get," Mr Trump tok ontop Truth Social on Sunday. "I no go do di debates."

Sources close to Mr Trump say instead im don record an interview wit former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.