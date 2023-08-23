Woman receive her sister womb through transplant for UK

34-year-old woman receive her sister womb

One 34-year-old woman receive her sister womb for di first ever womb transplant for UK.

Doctors Surgeons for Oxford na dem do dis womb transplant afta di woman sister wey dey 40 years donate her womb give her.

Doctors say di two sisters, wey no want make dem mention dia name dey recover well afta di operation.

Dem add say di younger sister and her husband bin don already store many many embryo – egg wey dem don fertilize wit sperm - since dey wait for time to transfer.

Na team of about 20 health specialists do di operation wey last nearly 17 hours, for two different operation theatre wey dey connected to each oda for di Churchill hospital for February.

Di team just afta dem finish do di operation

Her elder sister don already born two pikin and she no wan born again.

Di two sisters dey live for England.

Prof Richard Smith, gynaecology surgeon, wey lead di team wey remove di womb, don spend 25 years dey do research on womb transplantation.

Im tell BBC say di operation na "massive success".

Im say: "Di whole tin bin dey bin dey emotional. I tink all of us bin cry small afta we finish."

Transplant surgeon Isabel Quiroga, wey lead di team wey implant di womb, say di woman wey receive di womb bin happy no be small: "She bin happy-die, very happy, and she dey hope say she go fit born, no be just one but two pikin. Her womb dey function perfectly and we dey monitor her progress very closely."

Di woman see her first period two weeks afta di surgery.

Like oda patients wey don do transplant, doctors say she go continue to take immunosuppressive drugs, dat na medicine wey go prevent her body from rejecting di tissue from her sister womb.

Dis carry some long time health risks, so dem go remove di uterus afta maximum of two pregnancies.

Dem born di 34 years old woman wit one kain sickness wey no common, wey dem dey call Type 1 Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH). Dis na condition wia dem born di woman without uterus or wia e no develop well but e get ovaries wey dey function.

She bin do fertility treatment wit her husband and dem don store eight embryo before di operation.

Who fit do womb transplant?

Wia dis foto come from, SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Around one out of evri 7,000 woman dey born without womb wey dey work.

Some conditions like Mayer Rokitansky Küster Hauser syndrome for example, mean say di woman fit no get vagina, cervix or womb.

In oda cases women fit bin get womb but remove am afta surgery for cancer.

No be all of dem go dey eligible or go even wan do dis operation.

Womb Transplant UK, say woman wey wan do di transplant must to dey under 38, get healthy weight and dey for long-term relationship.

She must also get healthy ovaries, wey fit to produce eggs.

Wia donated wombs go come from?

Sabi pipo for UK say na women wey dey "brain-dead" but wey dia hearts still dey beat go donate di womb.

Dis one dey different from di operations wey don occur for Sweden wia di women wey donate di womb dstill dey alive.

Sabi pipo say UK authorities make dis decision becos to remove womb carry im own risks.

But dem no give details of exactly how dem go take sabi say who go be donor or volunteer.

Wetin be di risks?

Any woman consider dis operation go need to consider di risk and complication wey dey inside and also di anaesthetic. IVF too get im own risks.

She go also gatz tink of di side effects wey fit occur as she dey take immunosuppressant medecine.

Dis medicine get connection wit di pesin wey use am getting more infection, osteoporosis and for some cases cancer.

Experts say dem fit reduce di risk of all dis by removing di womb once di owner no need dem again.

Anoda question na weda di medicine fit dey harmful to di pikin wey dey belle.

Sabi pipo for Womb Transplant UK say if dem use di correct dosee fit no cause wahala.

But of course na still trial dem still dey do.

Womb transplant dey available elsewhere?

Wia dis foto come from, IAN HOOTON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Di first attempt wey to do womb transplant, according to document, occur for 2000 wen doctors for Saudi Arabia transplant one womb from donor wey dey alive for one young woman.

Pipo bin first hail am as medical breakthrough but e no succeed for long.

Less dan four months later dem gatz remove di womb as di tissue wey dem transplant begin die sake of no blood supply.

Di second challenge – pregnancy – dem no even attempt am.

Turkey plus some oda bin also try womb transplants.