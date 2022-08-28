ASUU executive council dey hold ogbonge meeting amidst strike

Wetin we call dis foto, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke for dia National Headquarters, UniAbuja.

2 hours wey don pass

National Executive Council meeting of di Academic Staff Union of Universities go happun today for University of Abuja, di Nigeria capital.

Di meeting na to decide weda dem go end di strike or not as University lecturers down tools since February 2022.

Di six months Industrial action na sake of plenti disagreements wit goment about dia welfare and how to upgrade di Nigerian universities.

Dis meeting dey important to millions of Nigerian students, wey dey fear to lose a whole calender year of di strike kontinu.

Sake of di meeting all ASUU State branches hold dia congresses onTuesday and Wednesday across di universities forNigeria.

Na di resolutions of di congresses dem go discuss for di NEC Meeting today August 28, 2022.

State Universities like Delta State University, (DELSU) Abraka, Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso don comot hand from di stike.

Meanwhile some Universities like Lagos State University (LASU) no join di strike.

Out of many Universities for di kontri only two vote say make di strike end.

Apart from two universities wey vote against di continuation of di industrial action, many odas support di indefinite strike .

Goment and ASUU don meet plenti times to end di strike but e neva still get head.

Even Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) joinbodi wit ASUU organise nationwide protest and Abuja, but di strike still dey go on .

ASUU Strike for Nigeria

Dis no be di first time ASUU dey go on long stike for Nigeria for di same reasons as welfare and upgrade of Nigeria Universities.

Di Union dey vex as Federal Goment dey fail to honour di 2009 agreement evritime.

Recently, dia salary payment platform na im demdey argue about,Federal Govment say make di lecturers use Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS ) but di lectures say na University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) dem want.

ASUU don embark on 8 major nationwide strike between 2009 and 2022