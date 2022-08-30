Arsenal, Chelsea, Napoli, oda clubs dey hustle for players ahead of transfer deadline

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di 2022 transfer season don emerge as one of di busiest seasons for club football for Europe. Many players don leave dia clubs either as permanent transfer or thru loan deals.

Some don switch kontris and locations while odas like Frenkie De Jong still dey find am hard to leave Barcelona despite huge interest from England.

Deadline day neva reach but record show say Premier league clubs don spend more dan £1.5billion already – and e remain two days to di end of di season.

Wen transfer window open and wen e go close

Officially di transfer market open for Europe on 10 June.

However, international deals, wey be deals outside England no happun until 1 July.

Deadline day for transfers na by 11pm (GMT) on Thursday 1 September.

Biggest transfer deals 2022

Some biggest transfer deals happun for England. While some players comot from di League, new players don enta to get dia own experience.

Some of di biggest transfers na;

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal for £45m

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal for £32m

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea for £47.5m

Marc Cucurella – Chelsea for £60m

Raphinha – Barcelona for £55m

Darwin Nunez – Benfica for £85m

Sadio Mane - Bayern Munich for £35m

Erling Haaland – Manchester City for £51m

Casemiro – Manchester United for £70m

Antony – Manchester United for £81.3m

Alexander Isak – Newcastle for £63m

Richarlison – Tottenham for £60m

Potential deadline transfer deals

As di transfer deadline dey reach e don dey obvious say some kain shock moves still fit happun.

Dis one na normal tin during transfer window – some clubs dey sign players at di last minute.

Some of doz potential transfer wey fit happun include:

Cristiano Ronaldo: Di Manchester United forward fit comot from di club before di end of di window. Di 37 year old Portugal forward start just one Premier League game dis season. As tins be e fit see im sef for Napoli, Italy.

Frenkie de Jong: Pipo still dey believe say di Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder fit still leave di club. Di 25 year old dey linked to Manchester United and Chelsea.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: At 33, di Barcelona and Gabon striker still dey enta some clubs eye. Chelsea don revive dia interest in di striker.

Victor Osimhen: Nigeria and Napoli striker begin trend for social media as tori come out say im club wan use am exchange Ronaldo from Manchester United fro swap deal. Nobody know if di clubs don discuss di matter but United need new striker if Ronaldo comot from Old trafford.

Also, wit di tori of injuries of Thomas Partey and Mohammed Elneny e be like Arsenal go sign new midfielder weda on loan or permanent deal.