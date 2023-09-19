Authorities investigate video wey allegedly show sojas dey tok with gunmen

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot from di video

19 September 2023, 11:02 WAT New Informate 31 minutes wey don pass

Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) tok say dem don begin torchlight di mata after one viral video show some pipo in army uniform among plenty gunmen inside Katsina state.

For statement wey tok tok pesin for DHQ General Tukur Gusau release for Monday, e add say dem wan first confam di originality of di video and di soldiers wey dey inside.

General Gusau also tok say dem dey aware say plenty bandits or gunmen dey ready to give up dia evil ways and di Nigerian military dey ready to support dat mission.

“Di DHQ dey aware say some bandits dey plan to repent and submit dia weapons to authority and dis plan don dey yield good result.” Part of di statement yarn.

Di statement finally call on goment at all levels to allow bandits wey wan repent to do so as di window still dey open for now.

Di viral video

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot from di video Wetin we call dis foto, Di video allegedly show pipo with army uniform alongside bandits for same location

Di viral video wey still dey circulate across social media na sometin wey dey cause discussion among pipo.

E no dey clear who shoot di video, di location and wen.

Di video show plenty gunmen wey fit reach over a hundred and many of dem on top bikes.

Many dey with dia weapons as dem dey plan to move to anoda location from wia dem shoot di video.

Some pipo in Army uniform appear to dey stand among di gunmen some in dialogue with dem.

One man wey no show im face dey by di side dey speak Hausa language wia e dey ask somebody to tell pipo say Fulani pipo wan pass make e tell pipo to clear road and not do anything.

Di man add say dem don negotiate with dem and dem just wan pass without any problem.

Nigerian military and dia plenty battles

Na only for South West Nigeria di military no dey fight any major problem for now but all di oda regions serious kata kata dey happun.

For Northwest wia dis particular video allegedly comot from and North Central, na issue of banditry and kidnap for ransom and for years now, Nigeria military neva fit end am.

For North East, issue of Boko Haram neva still end completely as few attacks here and dia still dey happun.

For South East and South South na issue of IPOB and oil thieves/militants wey dem dey grapple with.

Many pipo go dey wait to see wetin dis particular investigations go lead to as di kontri dey fight to try bring an end to insecurity.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot from di video Wetin we call dis foto, Anoda part of di video wey show soldiers dey tok to di bandits

Sani Muazu na resident for Kankara for Katsina state one of di places wey don suffer most in di last couple of years for banditry mata.

E tell BBC Pidgin say e happy as e see di video because since Nigerian military over di years no fit use gun to end di problem, e beta make dem negotiate with di bandits.