Presidency respond to Obasanjo letter to Nigerians ahead of 2023 election wit accuse of 'jealousy'

41 minutes wey don pass

Di Presidency don accuse former President Olusegun Obasanjo say im dey jealous of President Muhammadu Buhari for beating im record for national development.

Obasanjo for one New Year message bin endorse di presidential candidate of di Labour Party Peter Obi wit claim say Nigeria don move from frying pan to fire unda Buhari administration.

But di Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu on Monday say di comment no follow.

For statement wey dem release, e tok say im principal dey ahead of di former president in terms of national development.

Wetin presidency tok

Four tins na im Garba Shehu address for inside di statement

One, e tok say di reason why di former president no go is that he will not stop attacking President Muhammadu Buhari na sake of di former President no go stop to dey jealous anybody wey beat am to a new record for di kontri development process.

Oga Garba real out di achievement of di Buhari administration wey include di completion of di second Niger Bridge.

E add am say President Buhari dey ahead of Chief Obasanjo for all fields of national development and to do dat na “cardinal sin to Obasanjo wey im hallucinations tell am say im be di the best ever to lead Nigeria and no oda pesin go dey beta pass am.”

Two, di statement tok say President Buhari bin don dey bag awards and chop praises for trying to do wetin di Constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria say a leader should do: wey be to serve one, or a maximum of two terms and go.

“President Buhari bin don dey tok say im go supervise beta election pass di one wey bring am come office and to leave as and wen due.”

Di presidency use dis one attack Obasanjo wey bin try seek tenure elongation but later fail.

Three, wey dey linked to di one above, di statement also highlight di growing profile of President Buhari as di Champion of Democracy for di kontri and across West African subregion plus di African continent as whole.

Dem accuse Obasanjo say as president, im bin try destabilize internal democracy as e orchestrate impeachment afta impeachment of governors wey no follow im administration policy.

“As we don tok sometime back, Oga Obasanjo tenure, 1999-2007, represent di dark days of Nigeria democracy sake of sleplenti assault on di constitution”, dem add.

Four, Garba Shehu also add for diu statement say “to tok say ‘frying pan to fire’ na di situation for Nigeria at dis time suppose mean personal experience to am and we sabi wetin dat one mean.”

“Hell” for Obasanjo na wen a President, any President wey come afta am no gree be im own puppet, to do as im want.

Meanwhile di former president neva respond to all dis claims

But wetin dey inside im own letter wey make presidency dey para?

5 key tins inside Obasanjo letter

Di former president wey rule Nigeria between 1999 and 2007 say Nigerians need to dey alert make dem no allow politicians fool dem again.

E say many of di presidential candidates dey always tok about returning Nigeria to to wia e dey for 2007 but plenty tins don happun wey worst pass wetin im meat before e become president for 1999.

“I don dey tell dem say dem no fit use di same situation of doz days compare to wetin we do from 1999-2007. Di situation dey different."

1. Any how pesin no suppose be Nigeria president: Oga Olusegun Obasanjo say im don see di pipo wey wan be president and im observation be say all of dem get different character.

But e get four major tins di pesin suppose get and dem be, “Track record of ability and performance, Vision wey dey authentic, Character of pesin wey dey obedient to God and Physical and mental capability and pesin wey neva old.”

2. 'Emi Lokan': E say di idea of ‘Emi Lokan’ (na my turn) or ‘I don pay my dues’ na di same tin and Nigeria no need leader wit dat kain mentality.

Obasanjo say di right tin to tok na ‘Our Turn’ “and no be my turn.”

3. Challenge to Nigerian youth: Di former president say Nigerian youth dem dey underrate dem sef becos dem no know di kain power dem get. E say youth dem suppose consider di over 20million pipo wey get education, skills, empowerment, employment and di welfare and well-being of Nigerians.

“Di power to change dey una hand. Una future, my future, di future of grandchildren and great grandchildren det una hands. Politics and elections na game of numbers. Una get di numbers, get up, stand up and make di numbers count,” e tok.

4. Leave di past and focus on di future: Obasanjo say pipo need to undserstand history of wetin don happun before but now no be di time to allow dos tins determine how dem go decide during di election.

E say no region of di kontri wey neva get im own turn of crisis but now na di time to come togeda and decide – say make dem no allow politicians lie give dem.

5. Peter Obi: Former Head of State say true-true saint no dey among di presidential candidates but e get one pesin wey still better pass di rest. “Among all of dem na Peter Obi get di edge.”

“One important point to make about Peter na say e dey like needle wit thread attached from di North and South and we no fit lose am.