W﻿etin to know about melanoma, di tumor wey Khloe Kardashian comot from her face

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

10 minutes wey don pass

Khloe Kardashian don reveal say dem comot one "rare" tumour from her face thru surgery.

She say she bin first think say pimple wey no wan gree go

Di 38-year-old explain for her Instagram Story say dem treat one "small bump", afta she notice say di bump "no gree burst" afta seven months.

Khloe say doctor tell am say she go need do immediate operation.

She add am say na two dermatologists tell am say di spot dey "incredibly rare for someone my age" and and say dem instruct her to get anoda doctor to surgically remove am bicos dem believe say na melanoma - one rare and aggressive type of skin cancer.

She tok say she later share her experience afta she don see "plenti tori" about di "ever-evolving bandage on my face".

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/khloekardashian

Di reality TV star add am say her hope be say dis go encourage odas to visit doctor if dem notice changes wit dia skin.

She don dey healing process and joke say fans fit "enjoy how fabulous I make dis face bandages look".

Khloe bin don previously do operation to remove melanoma wen she be 19.

"I get melanoma for my back, and I do surgery to remove dat..."

She beg pipo to dey careful and "check all di time".

"I be pesin wey dey wear sunscreen evri single day, so no one fit dodge dis tins. Please take dis serious and do regular self-exam plus your annual check-ups."

Wetin be melanoma?

No be di most common or only type of skin cancer, but one of di most serious.

If dem no treat am, e fit spread to oda organs for di bodi.

About 16,700 pipo per year dem dey diagnose wit am

E dey caused by abnormal skin cells wey dey grow out of control sake of DNA damage. Intense exposure to ultraviolet (UV) fit cause dis damage

Dr Bav Shergill, of di British Association of Dermatologists, say: "While melanoma dey much more common for older pipo, but e still dey affect young pipo. In fact, skin cancer na one of di most common forms of cancer wey dem go diagnose for teenagers and young adults.

If you dey worry about mole or changes to your skin, you suppose contact your doctor immediately. If moles dey scratch you or bleed or get irregular shapes, dis na warning signs