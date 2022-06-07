‘My daughter suspect her father wan use am for blood money’

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police

16 minutes wey don pass

Mother of de 11 year old girl wey her father allegedly take am go herbalist for money rituals say de teenager suspect her father.

According to de mother, Elizabeth, de girl pass comment be like de father wan take am do ritual money after he start dey ask questions about which day dem born de girl.

De mother talk to public broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) say de suspicion arise sake of how he suddenly dey wan take de girl out to measure for new dress.

She say de man call on phone to make de request one evening.

After she talk wit de daughter en father on phone, she ask de girl what she dey think about de father who wan go out plus her on Thursday.

De girl in conversation wit de mother after de phone call comment say “why, be like he [father] wan use me for blood money.”

But Elizabeth say dem take de matter as a joke wey dem laugh over am.

‘I caution my daughter to be alert’

Elizabeth, mother of de 11 year old say she caution her daughter to be alert when she go out with de father for de measurements he wan make dem take her for de new dress.

“I talk am say make she no drink water if her father give her, make she no sleep on de way” she reveal.

“I also add say in case dem want make she comot her dress for de measurement make she refuse, den shout for help say de father wan use am for blood money” Elizabeth talk.

How father buy ''Ghana must go'' bag on de way to herbalist

Inside her witness statement, de 11 year old girl talk say on de way to herbalist, her father buy ''Ghana must go'' bag on de way.

She no know say e be herbalist place dem dey go, for her mind dem wan go take her measurement for new dress.

But along de line, he make de driver drop off to wait for am wey she dem de man confine de journey.

As dem catch de place, he park for somewhere wey dem go de herbalist house.

She no really understand what happen until dem arrest her father talk am say he try use am for blood money.

Court remand father in police custody

Meanwhile, District Court for Accra remand47 year old businessman wey allegedly try use en daughter for blood money in police custody. Dis be after he appear before de court over wan involvement in de alleged ritual money case. De court no accept en plea, dem instead put am on remand so say police go fit investigate de matter.

Why ritual killings dey increase for Ghana

Ghana in recent past dey experience increasing cases of murder, most of de victims be children.

In 2021, police arrest one young man for Abesim near Sunyani after he kill three kids put some of dema parts inside fridge for en house.

Earlier in 2021, de murder of 12 year old boy for Kasoa by two teenage boys for money rituals shock de entire country.

In 2018, de kidnappings three Takoradi girls who police later discover say dem die disturb Ghanaians over de level of insecurity especially for kids.

Safety and security start dey turn major issue for de West African state which until recent past enjoy peace and security within de subregion.

De reason for most ritual murders be de promise to get rich quick which most culprits dey search.

Security analysts say Ghana go continue to experience crimes like ritual murder sake of people dey see am as profitable venture.