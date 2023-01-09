'Tori say Atiku dey sick na lie' - Ibe

9 January 2023, 06:44 WAT New Informate 39 minutes wey don pass

Contrary to belief say Atiku Abubakar dey sick, di true tori na say di man dey hold meetings, na so im spokespesin tok.

Atiku Abubakar na di presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – one of di leading candidates for di 2023 election for Nigeria.

Im don don dey out of di kontri for some days now.

Di politician make di trip abroad at a time wen campaigns dey go on ahead of di 25 February election.

Tori be say di 76 year-old presidential candidate don dey away from Nigeria for more dan seven days.

'Atiku health na suspect', Local media

Local media dey suspect say di politician dey sick and dey take treatment before e return to Nigeria for di final lap for di election.

“Atiku no dey feel fine. E dey Dubai and from dia e go move to London for more treatment,” na so one Local media claim.

Di tori don spread for social media – many users dey ask ‘where is Atiku’ for Twitter Nigeria.

Nigeria election body, di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) don fix 25 February as date for di presidential election – dem go do govnorship election two weeks later.

Two of di leading candidates for di presidential election dey above 70 years.

Dis one make voters dey suspect dia health sake of how dem dey travel abroad regularly.

Paul Ibe, di tok-tok pesin of Atiku Abubakar say im oga no dey sick as pipo dey speculate.

E say true-true di PDP presidential candidate dey travel go UK but na for meetings.

“For di avoidance of doubt H.E Atiku Abubakar di Presidential candidate of the PDP and former VP of Nigeria, 1999-2007 go arrive London on Monday, 9th of January for meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Dis na on di invitation of di British goment,” Ibe tok.

Anoda of Atiku Abubakar toktok pesin Phrank Shaibu also use im twitter deny di claim say di politician dey sick.

Despite di report di PDP presidential candidate don remain active for social media.

Im latest post na im reaction to di train attack wia armed men kidnap passengers for Igueben, Edo state South South Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar profile

Atiku Abubakar na di Presidential candidate of PDP for 2023 election

Atiku Abubakar na man wey don tey for politics.

Im don attempt to be president several for different political parties.

2023 go be di sixth time wey Atiku go seek to become Nigeria president after first showing interest for 1993 even though e no get im party ticket at di time.

Atiku na former Nigeria Vice President and e beat Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike to emerge candidate of di PDP.