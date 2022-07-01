How to use Ghana Card as travel document within ECOWAS
Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) say people go fit use Ghana Card or ECOWAS Identity Card as travel for travels within West Africa.
Inside statement wey dem release, GCAA give green light say de Ghana Card go fit function as travel document for citizens who dey enter de country.
Dis be possible sake International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recognize am as travel complaint.
Ghana Immigration Service explain say until dem sign bilateral agreements with other countries, people no go fit use Ghana Card outside ECOWAS region.
Who go fit use Ghana card?
After de recognition of de Ghana Card as ICAO-compliant travel document, de Govment of Ghana policy he say people wey go fit use de card for travels dey include:
- Ghanaian passengers
- Ghanaians wey get dual citizenship
Who no go fit use Ghana Card
- GhForeign nationals
- Ghanaian wey renouce his/her Ghanaian citizenship
De use of Ghana card as travel document take effect from 1st March, 2022.
Easy steps to register for Ghana Card
Who go fit register for Ghana Card
- De first requirement for registration be say de individual for be Ghanaian.
- Ghanaians who dey live abroad go fit register for de card, while foreign nationals who get legal or permanent residence for Ghana fit register for de card.
- People from age 0 and above be qualified to register for Ghana card.
First time applicants
- An applicant has to appear in person
- Original copy of Birth Certificate of the applicant
- Or a valid Ghanaian Passport of the applicant
- Digital Address of the applicant
- Original copy of Naturalization Certificate
Registration Process
- Step 1. Registration Official go fill your personal information on application form
- Step 2. You go hand over your form to Mobile Registration workstation Operator who go enter your personal details into de computer.
- Step 3. Dem go take your photograph wit digital camera attached to de Mobile Registration workstation den take your signature will wit electronic signature pad.
- After dis steps dem go issue ID Card Collection Slip/Receipt. You go need to collect your card when e make ready.