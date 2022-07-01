How to use Ghana Card as travel document within ECOWAS

Wia dis foto come from, Govment of Ghana

one hour wey don pass

Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) say people go fit use Ghana Card or ECOWAS Identity Card as travel for travels within West Africa.

Inside statement wey dem release, GCAA give green light say de Ghana Card go fit function as travel document for citizens who dey enter de country.

Dis be possible sake International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recognize am as travel complaint.

Ghana Immigration Service explain say until dem sign bilateral agreements with other countries, people no go fit use Ghana Card outside ECOWAS region.

Who go fit use Ghana card?

After de recognition of de Ghana Card as ICAO-compliant travel document, de Govment of Ghana policy he say people wey go fit use de card for travels dey include:

Ghanaian passengers

Ghanaians wey get dual citizenship

Who no go fit use Ghana Card

GhForeign nationals

Ghanaian wey renouce his/her Ghanaian citizenship

De use of Ghana card as travel document take effect from 1st March, 2022.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Presidency/Twitter

Easy steps to register for Ghana Card

Who go fit register for Ghana Card

De first requirement for registration be say de individual for be Ghanaian.

Ghanaians who dey live abroad go fit register for de card, while foreign nationals who get legal or permanent residence for Ghana fit register for de card.

People from age 0 and above be qualified to register for Ghana card.

First time applicants

An applicant has to appear in person

Original copy of Birth Certificate of the applicant

Or a valid Ghanaian Passport of the applicant

Digital Address of the applicant

Original copy of Naturalization Certificate

Registration Process

Step 1. Registration Official go fill your personal information on application form

Step 2. You go hand over your form to Mobile Registration workstation Operator who go enter your personal details into de computer.

Step 3. Dem go take your photograph wit digital camera attached to de Mobile Registration workstation den take your signature will wit electronic signature pad.