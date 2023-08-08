Candidates rush to check as Waec withhold over 200 thousand results

one hour wey don pass

Results of 262, 803 candidates wey write di 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) dey withheld, di council tok.

Di West Afrcian Examination Council (Waec) say di plenty results wey dem dey hold na doz of candidates wey involve for examination malpractice and oda mago-mago.

Di 262, 803 withheld results na out of di 1,613,733 candidates wey sidon write di 2023 exam.

Waec on Monday release results for di 2023 WASSCE wia only di results of 1,476,565 candidates wey represent 91.1% don dey processed while results of 137,168 candidates wey represent 8.5% still dey under processing.

Dem reveal say candidates don begin dey rely so much on ‘expo’ becos say dem no wan read for di examinations.

Di council add say e dey always shock candidates wey enter examination hall say di questions wey dem carry for body enter hall no be wetin dey di question and dem go come dey frustrated.

Di Head of Waec for Nigeria office, Patrick Areghan hama say di council no go gree make any bad pesin spoil dia reputation.

Im tok say di council go begin dey take serious sanctions against any mago-mago wey dem see for any centre sake of say evri pesin including schools and parents wey dey encourage dis kain tin no dey help di future of di candidates.

As e dey common say students dey carry phone and oda gadgets enter examination hall, Waec boss tok say dem go begin investigate all di cases wey pipo don report for dia office and dem go carry di matter go di necessary committee wey go handle am.

“We assure say perpetrators of dis malpractice and students wey dey enjoy am no go ever go unpunished and we no fit allow am make e continue.

“Candidates wey dey affected by our decisions go fit go court go seek redress if dem wish,” Areghan tok.

Waec say dem arrest jaguda pipo wey dey operate miracle centers for di kontri for states like Abia, Borno, Imo, Ogun and Oyo.

Di council also expose supervisors and invigilators wey dey help students to dey carry ‘expo’ enta examination hall and those wey dey help students carry phone enter hall.

Those wey dem catch go ansa question as di “Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC), go sama appropriate sanctions to affected supervisors through di various State Ministries of Education”, di council oga add.

Oda tins wey Waec tok:

Di first entry registration period for WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2023 second series don begin since 10 July 2023 and e go end on di 11 August, 2023.

Also, provision go also dey for walk-in candidates throughout di examination

You fit also enrol a day before di date of di paper you wish to take and simply waka examination hall to write am.

Candidates go dey tested in 36 subjects/108 papers and di examination go take place in all di states of di federation.

Di Registration PIN go cost Eighteen Thousand (18,000) naira only, wit a commission fee of N500.00.

How to check Waec result 2023

E get different ways to fit take check di 2023 Waec result. Candidates fit use di result checker.

How to check WAEC results with SMS

Using your mobile device, Type WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear

Send to 32327

You go receive message instantly wey carry your WAEC statement of result.

Na only MTN, Glo & Airtel subscribers fit use SMS check dia Waec result.

SMS charges go apply.

How to check with Website

To check your WAEC Result, visit www.waecdirect.org and log in.

You fit need Waec scratch card to check.