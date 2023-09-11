Ooni of Ife wife Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi speak about her passion for adire

One of di Ooni of Ife wife, Olori (Queen) Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, dey rep Nigeria fashion industry wit adire.

Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi no just be di wife of di highest Oba for Yoruba land, she also dey promote di adire brand of Yoruba land, not just for inside di Nigeria but outside di kontri too.

Adire,meaning tie and dye for Yoruba language, na one popular fashion wey different parts of di world – Japan, Thailand and India - don dey do for many many years and especial for Africa.

Nigeria na one West Africa kontri wia adire be some kain dress code or form of identity.

For Yoruba land, adire or tie and die na very important cloth and artists for dis business dey do plenty wonderful designs wit quality material and dye wey no dey fade for many many years.

Adire don take di Nigeria fashion industry to anoda level, no be just wit di fine fine designs wey dey market now but also wit di kain styles wey dem dey use am sew nowadays.

But dis industry according to Olori Aderonke dey face serious threat sake of say di ogbonge designs wey di local artists dey create, na oda pipo dey benefit from dem as dem no get copyright of dia design.

She tok wit BBC Pidgin on wetin she dey do for di adire industry to empower especially women for her community.