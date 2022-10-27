'Chidinma move five million naira from Usifo Ataga account di day e die' - Witness

Wetin we call dis foto, Chidinma as dem dey lead her comot court on Thursday, 27 October, 2022

27 October 2022, 13:34 WAT New Informate 8 minutes wey don pass

By Andrew Gift

Chidinma Ojukwu di main suspect for di murder of Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga move five million Naira from di deceased account di day she allegedly kill di broadcaster.

Dis na wetin one witness tell Lagos state High Court on Thursday. Di witness wey be DSP Bamidele say Chidinma transfer plenti oda money from Ataga Access and GT Bank accounts.

E show court Ataga Access Bank statement of account, e add say as dem dey investigate di case, dem recover statement of account of di deceased from di first defendant and request di bank to send dem copy of di account.

Wen dem see di statement, dem notice say from di 16th to 19th June 2021, di first defendant bin don dey control di deceased account, she use am buy airtime as na she hold him phone.

“She withdraw 20,026.88 four times on 16th, on di 17th she withdraw 20,026.88 five times. On di 18th she withdraw 110,000 Naira and later withdraw 20,026.88 four times. On di 19th she withdraw 20,026.88 five times.

She do di whole withdrawal through USSD code for di deceased phone” na so e tok. On di 15th June, she transfer five million naira from Usifo GT Bank account to anoda account.

DSP Bamidele say, “she also do plenti withdrawals from di GT account to different bank accounts and companies. Di witness also handover to di court written statements of di first, second and third defendants as exhibits.

Di first defendant lawyer Onwuka Egwu challenge di written statements say authorities collect di statements through oppression, inducement and duress, say im client no give di statements voluntarily.

E ask di court to set in motion process wey dem fit use test how voluntary di statements be.

Di judge admit statements of di second and third defendants and rule say dem go conduct trial inside trial to confirm weda di first defendant statement dey voluntary

Judge Yetunde Adesanya adjourn di case to November 8 for di trial within trial.

Wetin we call dis foto, Chidinma Ojukwu

Di case so far

Since di arrest and arraignment of di defendants, di court don receive nine pipo wey come give testimony so far.

Dem include owner of di short-let apartment wey Usifo and Chidinma bin lodge before him death. Odas include police officers and di gate man of di crime scene.

Chidinma dey stand trial say she get hand for di death of di broadcaster. She and her sister Chioma Egbuchu plus one Adedapo Quadri dey also face charges of stealing, forgery and conspiracy.

Wen di case come up in court last Tuesday, di judge Yetunde Adesanya adjourn di case sake of say di ninth witness for di case one DSP Bamidele dey absent for court.

Di DSP bin don dey give testimony for di case since two weeks but no show face dat day sake of say rain beat am as e dey come court and e dey drenched and no fit find motor to bring am to court.

Di case also suffer set back for di last adjourned date for October 20.

Wetin happun be say counsel to di first defendant tell court say e dey bereaved and no fit come court.

Di second defendant too no show face for court dat day.

Di last time wey di court seat, DSP Bamidele bin dey show di court video evidence and fotos from di crime scene.

E also show court confession video wia Chidinma bin confess why and how e take kill Usifo Ataga.

For anoda video wey di witness show court, e show wia Chidinma later deny say she kill di victim.

Authorities carry Chidinma Ojukwu, her sister Chioma Egbuchu and Adedapo Quadri enta court since October 12 2021 ontop nine count charges of alleged murder of di Usifo Ataga plus oda charges.