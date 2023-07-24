Tanker explosion kill pipo wey dey scoop fuel for Ore

About 10 pipo don die as dem dey try scoop fuel from tanker wey fall for Ore, Odigbo Local Goment Area of Ondo State on Sunday 23 July.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Police Command for Ondo State, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya tell BBC Pidgin say dem receive news of di incident and as at 23 July na eight pipo dem fit confam say die.

SP Odunlami-Omisanya say di tanker catch fire wen pipo bin dey scoop fuel.

“Di tanker fall and pipo bin rush dia to park fuel, and as dem dey park am, di tanker explode. As at yesternight na eight pipo die,” Odunlami-Omisanya tell BBC Pidgin.

However, local tori pipo The Nation say eyewitness claim say na 20 pipo die for di incident including three pikin dem and one pregnant woman.