Wike dare PDP to announce im suspension

50 minutes wey don pass

J﻿elilat Olawale

S﻿enior Broadcast Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

Wia dis foto come from, Govnor Nyesom Wike

As di internal crisis wey dey rock di Nigeria main opposition party, di PDP dey worse, Rivers state govnor, Nyesom Wike continue continue to dey tok about why e no go gree make di National chairman of di party, Iyorchia Ayu remain.

For one media chat wey dem broadcast live for Port Harcourt on Friday, Wike dare di party to suspend am.

‘’If di party wan suspend me, no problem. I no ever say I big pass di party. But anytim you see you take. Dem know wetin I go do. Pikin wey say im mama no go sleep im sef no go sleep,’’

W﻿ike deny say im dey do anti party.

''If you be asset, pipo must come and tok to you.'' E tok.

'﻿'If Ayu say im love dis party and want dis party to win di election, im know wetin to do.

D﻿is dey come days after Wike team bin pull out of di Atiku presidential campaign council.

'P﻿DP no fit win without Rivers state'

G﻿ovnor Wike say di Peoples Democractic party no fit win di 2023 presidential election without im support for Rivers state.

'﻿'Any pesin wey dey advice Atiku say im go for win without Rivers State no mean well for am. If God say im go win nothing any pesin fit do about dat but we be men, so we go work with di facts''

''Since 1999, Rivers State don always deliver for PDP. So pesin wey wan win election no for ignore Rivers, Lagos and Kano states''

E yarn say di crisis we dey for PDP now no go let Nigerians trust di party ahead of di 2023 presidential elecions.

E believe say di ''pride'' wey dey threaten di peace of di party fit be im downfall for di elecetion.

W﻿ike blame party crisis on zoning

W﻿ike balme di crisis within di camp of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on di failure to zone di party presidential ticket to one particular region.

''Non-inclusivity na part of di problem wey Nigeria get, not just poor economy or insecurity. Evribodi gats feel say you dey carry dem along so you fit win.

“Those wey think say dem dey too powerful, highly connected, and that dem own di party say zoning of di presidential ticket no suppose dey– ‘leave am open and let di best candidate emerge’ – because dem think dem get di numbers.