Wetin to know about di K-drama actor Lee Ji Han wey die for Seoul Halloween crush

935 Entertainment & 9 Auto Entertainment don confam di death of South Korean actor, Lee Jihan for di tragic Halloween crush wey happun for Seoul on Saturday night.

At least 154 pipo die as one big Halloween crowd rush enta one narrow street for South Korea capital.

Actor Lee Ji Han, 24, dey among di victims of di crush.

Anda 82 pipo also dey injured for di incident for di Itaewon nightlife area wey dey hold im first unmasked Halloween celebrations since Covid.

“We dey heartbroken to dey greeted wit sad news.

“Actor Lee Jihan, one of our precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Auto Entertainment, don become a star for di sky and leave us.”

For one Instagram post, 935 Entertainment express dia heartfelt condolences to di family members wey dey in deep grief sake of di sudden demise of actor Lee Jihan.

Actor Lee Jihan na sweet and warm friend to all, dem tok.

“I no fit believe say we fit see di infinitely bright and innocent actor Ji-han wey always smile brightly and greet me anymore.”, di handle tok.

Wetin to know about Lee Ji Han

Before im death, Lee Ji Han bin take on di role of Jung Yi Deun, di ex-boyfriend of Han Gye Jeol for di feem, “Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol”.

Im bin dey film until recently. E still get some remaining scenes for di character wey dem neva feem, but dem neva make any decision yet on di replacement of di actor yet.

On October 31, one official from di production team of “Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol” share say dem don put di film on hold for di time being and dem go resume at a later date.

“Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol” na fantasy romance wey tell di tori of a grim reaper named Kkokdu (Kim Jung Hyun) wey come down to dis world to punish humans every 99 years.

Report say di production team plan to go later visit Lee Ji Han funeral home.

H﻿ow Halloween crush for Seoul kill hundreds

By early evening on Saturday, thousands of mainly young pipo don gada for Itaewon for di centre of di South Korean capital, one lively party spot wey di streets and narrow paths dem dey full wit bars and restaurants.

Some accounts say e reach 100,000 pipo wey gada for di area to celebrate Halloween, excited about di prospect of partying again afta two years of strict Covid restrictions for di kontri.

Nuhyil Ahammed, 32, dey among di crowd. Di IT worker from India live nearby and e don dey go Halloween parties for Itaewon for five years running.

Last year, di celebrations bin dey lively, but under control, wit police wey dey prevent pipo from entering busy areas. Tins dey very different dis year, e tok.

"E dey crazy," im tell BBC. "From 5:00pm too many pipo don dey di streets. So I bin dey tink, wetin e go be like from seven or eight?"

Around dis time, pipo don dey post messages for social media dey tok say di streets of di district dey crowded say dem no feel safe.

Oga Ahammed and a group of friends spend di evening for Itaewon, hanging around one narrow, sloping alley off di district main street wey go soon become di main focus of di tragedy.

"We always go to dis alley," im tok. "I no sabi why, but e dey always get good bars and pipo in costume."

By 11:00pm, e dey clear sometig dey wrong, and Mr Ahammed wey don dey fear find imself dey caught up for one big crowd of pipo.

"Pipo begin push from behind, e dey like wave – e no get wetin you fit do," e tok. "Even if you dey stand still, someone go push you from di back and from di front."

Na about 22:20 local time (13:20 BST) wen di situation turn desperate. A number of pipo on di slope fall over, wey cause one big crush. Crowds press from both ends of di narrow street and nobody fit get out.

Fotos and videos show a number of both emergency responders and civilians attending to wetin appear to be unconscious pipo for di streets.

For one video, plenti responders appear to be performing CPR on pipo for one narrow road for di district.

For anoda, emergency responders dey try pull out pipo from wetin appear to be pile of pipo bodies following a crowd surge.