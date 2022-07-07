Five tins wey lead to Boris Johnson downfall

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Less dan three years ago, Boris Johnson lead di Conservatives to di biggest election victory since 1987.

Now, di prime minister don lose di support of im MPs and im don resign. How tins take reach like dis?

Di Chris Pincher affair

On Wednesday 29 June, di MP Chris Pincher - during dat time, im be di Conservative deputy chief whip - bin go one private members' club for London.

For im own words, im "drink far too much" and "embarrass imsef".

Dem accuse am of grabbing two women, and di mata lead to all kains of accuse, some sef dem trace am go back many years. Dis mata cause many different tins later wey end for di prime minster downfall. First, Downing Street say Oga Johnson bin no dey aware of "specific allegations or accuse" about Oga Pincher before as deputy chief whip for February.

Ministers later follow am dey repeat di same tori - even though dem later find out say na lie.

On 4 July, BBC report say Oga Johnson bin sabi every about one official complain. Di next day, one former civil servant - Lord McDonald - say dem bin don tell di prime minister face to face about di complain.

Partygate

For April dis year, dem fine di prime minister for breaking lockdown rules, afta attending one gathering on im birthday for June 2020.

Im also apologise for going to one "bring your own booze" party for Downing Street garden during di first lockdown.

Metropolitan Police sama 126 fines to 83 people for breaking lockdown rules for Downing Street and Whitehall.

And one report by Sue Gray - one senior civil servant - describe different kains of social events by political staff wey break lockdown rules.

"Di senior leadership for di centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for dis culture," she write.

Last December, Oga Johnson tell House of Commons say "dem follow all guidance completely for No 10". One Commons committee dey investigate am now over weda e knowingly mislead Parliament.

Cost of living palava - and tax rise

Inflation don rise sharply for 2022, to di current rate of 9.1%.

Many of di reasons bin dey outside Boris Johnson control. Russia invasion of Ukraine, for example, don lead to increase in oil prices and di cost of food.

And, although goment don take some steps - for example, by cutting fuel duty by 5p per litre - e also go ahead to increase tax for April. National Insurance go up by 1.25 pence for pound.

Di goment say di tax increase go pay for health and social care, and changes wey begin dis week reduce di blow - but anyone wey dey make more dan £34,000 a year go still pay more.

"For di middle of di worst cost of living crisis for decades," Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tok for April, "di goment choose to increase taxes on working pipo".

Owen Paterson row

For October 2021, one House of Commons committee recommend 30-day suspension for di den Conservative MP Owen Paterson.

Di committee say im break lobbying rules, to try to benefit companies wey pay am.

But di Conservatives - wey dia leader na di prime minister - vote to match break for di suspension, and set up new committee to look at how dem take do di investigations.

Afta pipo para, Oga Paterson end up resigning. Johnson later agree say im bin "crashed di car" for di way im take handle di case

Lack of focus - and ideas

Boris Johnson win majority on di back of one clear, easy-to-follow policy - Get Brexit Done or Make Brexit Happun.

But since den, pipo wey dey criticise am say, Downing Street lack focus and idea.

Im former adviser wey turn di main pesin wey dey crticise am, Dominic Cummings, repeatedly accuse am say im be out-of-control shopping trolley, wey dey move from position to position.

Odas question di prime minster philosophy - or, even, weda im get one. For June, Conservative MP and former minister Jeremy Hunt accuse Oga Johnson of lacking "integrity, competence, and vision".

Oga Hunt bin dey tok before one confidence vote, wey Johnson win - but di complain bin dey get louder.

Di by-election defeat just continue to dey come. Afta di latest, Oga Johnson say im go-go do "psychological transformation".