Hisbah begin Investigate after woman allegedly quit marriage to marry her daughter suitor

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Hisbah commander for Kano state Sheik Harun Ibn Sina tell BBC News Pidgin say committee e set up don begin work after e get informate say one woman allegedly divorce her husband to marry pesin wey bin wan marry her daughter.

How di Islamic police take enter dis mata be say family of di woman tok say na Hisbah oga for Rano local goment marry off dia daughter without dia consent.

“Na two days ago informate reach my desk about woman wey quit her marriage come marry pesin wey want marry her daughter, so immediately I form committee to look into di mata.”

“We don invite all parties involved for dis mata.”

“Dat committee go soon finish dia work and we go let una (media) know di update on dis mata.”

Di Hisbah oga also confam say dis na very strange tori wey dem neva see before.

“Even though we dey get various cases on a daily basis but for all my time as Hisbah oga dis na di first time I dey get tori like dis, e neva happun before.” Dis na wetin Ibn Sina tok.

How di tori take happun

For listeners of Freedom radio for Kano na angry voice dem hear around 9:30 pm on Monday after one Abdullahi Musa Rano begin complain of how im niece Mallama Khadija divorce her husband to marry her pikin suitor.

According to Abdullahi wetin happun na shameful tin for di family and sometin wey dem no go allow to stand.

“She mount pressure on her husband till her divorce her just to marry dis man. Dis na shameful tin to our family and we dey call on Hisbah commander and state goment to look into dis mata.”

Sabiu Sani na resident of Rano local goment wey dey aware of di mata and e tell BBC News Pidgin say to im knowledge di daughter no like di suitor despite all im efforts.

“And di mother feel say instead of di family to lose out di man wey she feel say na good pesin e go better for her to marry am instead.”

“Wetin happun dey strange and na why pipo for our town just dey discuss am everywhere at di moment.”

Sabiu tok say dem no know di whereabouts of di new couple at di moment.

‘Parents or guardian consent dey key’

Sheik Abdullahi Garangamawa na top islamic cleric for Kano and e tok say for Islam, parental or guardian consent dey key for any marriage.

E also add say if e true say na Hisbah marry off di woman without her family consent, den na wrong thing to do.

“Di only situation wey e dey allowed na for Islamic judge if di woman after investigate no get family or male guardian to marry her off then di judge fit act as her guardian.”

“But if she get family then di best thing na for dem to give out her hand for marriage. So Hisbah or any oda body no get dat right.”