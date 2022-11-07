Five key reasons why some Ghanaians dey call for resignation of President Akufo-Addo

Wia dis foto come from, Fix Ghana Now/Facebook

one hour wey don pass

Hundreds of Ghanaians enter de streets of de capital, Accra to call for de resignation of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

De protest wey dem call “kumepreko” reloaded dey mean "kill me once and for all".

Dis be de message a cross section of Ghanaians wan send to leadership over de worsening economic conditions pipo dey go through.

Dis kumepreko protest get de same name protest wey President Akufo-Addo lead in 1995 while en party dey opposition under Jerry John Rawlings govment.

BBC Pidgin dey summarize five key reasons Ghanaians dey call for resignation of President Akufo-Addo.

1. Food prices reach over 120% inflation

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Food dey very expensive

World Bank rank Ghana 1st as country wit de highest food prices in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2022.

Based on dia October 2022 Africa Pulse Report, since 1 January, 2022 food prices for Ghana go up by 122%.

What dis dey mean be say food wey you buy am Ghc100 at de start of de year go now cost about Ghc222 for Ghana.

2. Ghana cedi depreciate by 60%

Wia dis foto come from, Fix Ghana Now/Facebook

According Africa Pulse Report, since de beginning of de year, Ghana cedi depreciate by 60%.

De rate of depreciation be major contributor to de increase in food prices and general living costs in de country.

De Ghana cedi in de beginning of de year, January 2022 start dey trade at Ghc6.02 to $1 dollar.

Eleven months into de year, de Ghana cedi dey trade at Ghc13.90 to $1 dollar today.

Dis impact de cost of living for Ghana sake of most products people dey consume be imported.

So Ghanaians dey now pay more money for products dem dey consume, electronic appliances, building materials, car parts den stuff.

3. Ghana be one of African countries with highest fuel prices

Ghana dey rank as 11th African country out of 44 African countries with most expensive fuel prices.

Dis information be based on data analysis from Global Petrol Prices, wey be open source platform wey dey gather data on cost of fuel across de world.

Despite de concerns of other stakeholders, govment dey blame de price increase on de international market price increase which dem say dey affect de country directly.

Also dem put de blame partly COVID-19 which affect govment revenue which no dey allow make dem easily subsidize fuel price give Ghanaians.

De fuel price hikes also affect transportation, citizens now dey pay more for transport, some companies even start dey make staff work from home.

4. General inflation hit over 37%

Wia dis foto come from, Fix Ghana Now/Facebook

Inflation rate for Ghana rise catch 37.2% de highest since 2003 wen Ghana declare itself Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) 19 years ago.

Cost of living continue to rise as citizens continue to spend more money for less goods.

Rising cost of living push inflation go 19.4% as of March 2022, by May inflation jump catch 27.6% and de latest inflation rate in June be 29.8% according to de Ghana Statistical Service.

Pipo dey demand de resignation of President Akufo-Addo sake of dem dey spend more on food, housing, fuel/transport, utilities (water/electricity/gas) den stuff.

Cost of Transport be one of de major drivers of inflation for de kontri, commuters dey pay 41.6% more.

5. Lack of leadership in de midst of de economic challenges

De final reason for de calls for President Akufo-Addo to resign be de concerns say govment no dey show leadership.

Leadership for find solutions to de problems, but so far de economic conditions dey worsen for Ghana.

Ghana govment go IMF for about $3 billion financial bailout to stop de economic woes, but de economic woes dey deepen weekly.

De IMF loan according to pundits no go happen any time soon, until then e mean say more economic hardship go happen.