Six students of Federal University Gusau don dey rescued as unknown numbers still dey abducted

Joint Security Taskforce don rescue six students wey gunmen kidnap from Federal University Gusau for Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria.

However, e neva clear how many students dey di kidnappers net.

According to reports, na early mor-mor on Friday, 22 September, gunmen attack three private female hostels for Sabon Gida community wey dey close to di University and dem kidnap plenty female students.

Tok-tok pesin for di University Umar Usman confam di incident but no tok di number of students dem kidnap.

Police neva issue any official statement on top di mata.

Eyewitnesses tell tori pipo say di gunmen begin shoot anyhow before dem attack di di students hostels around 3:00am.

Dem add say some sojas bin try to stop di attack but di bandits escape afta serious gun fight.

'We hear noise of pipo and gunshots'

One student of FUG University tell BBC say dem bin hear gunshots for night, but e stop, and later di sound of gunshots wake dem up again.

E say, "At dat time, everybody don wake and dem lock di windows and doors sake of fear."

E tok say na afta di noise of pipo "maybe dat na wen dem carry pipo away," e tok.

E add say im no see anything because everywhere dark.

But according to him, afta some time, dem see military vehicles wey drive come di neighborhood, and dem continue to hear sound of gunshots.

Students and lecturers don vacate di environment

Some students wey BBC speak to after dem gain access to di university after di incident tok say many pipo don vacate di environment.

“Di only pipo wey remain for di university environment pack dem selves for one place but most pipo don comot.” One student tok.

Di student tok say na di Friday incident make students and lecturers dey avoid di university for fear of di unknown.

E add say when e visit di major offices for di university all of dem dey locked and no activity for dia.

“I suppose attend one lecture dis morning but obviously dat lecture no go hold.”

Even though di next line of action of security operatives dey unclear at dis time, e confam security pipo dey ground at di moment.

Even pipo wey get access to enter di university afta di incident tok say security pipo confam dia identity before dem allow dem enter.

For June, some of di students of di university bin do protest against di continuous kidnapping of dia schoolmates.

Zamfara dey among states for Nigeria wey dey suffer from banditry and kidnapping for ransom.

For February 2021 gunmen storm GGSS Jangebe wey dem kidnap 317 female students from di school before dem later release dem.