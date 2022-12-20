Planned arrest of CBN governor Godwin Emefiele - wetin we know

Tori say Nigeria secrete police wan arrest Godwin Emefiele, oga of di kontri highest bank spread for media on Monday.

One Federal High Court for Abuja reject application from Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and detain Godwin Emefiele, governor of di Central Bank of Nigeria.

Di DSS bin file charges of terrorism financing against Emefiele wey court hear and say make di service go bring better evidence.

Emefiele court matter - Wetin di court tok

Na one US Gambarawa file di matter on behalf of di DSS on December 7, 2022.

For charge wit suit No. FHC /ABJ/CS/2255/2022 show di case between DSS (applicant) and Godwin Emefiele (respondent).

For di ex parte order, di DSS accuse Godwin Emefiele say e fund terrorism and by virtue of dat e don commit economic crimes.

Justice John Terhemba Tsoho wey preside over di matter reject di ex parte order.

E say di secret police no provide any concrete evidence to prove say di CBN oga get hand for terrorism financing and economic crimes.

Plus President Buhari suppose dey aware.

Di certified true copy of di court ruling wey BBC Pidgin get show say na di Chief judge of di Federal High Court preside over di matter by im sef.

Di judge for im ruling point out some observations wey need clarity – e say di affidavit and charge carry di name of Godwin Emefiele but dem suppose indicate say na im be di Central Bank Governor.

E say di DSS need to clarify weda di pesin wey dem bring im matter come court na di CBN oga or na anoda pesin.

“Di respondent for dis application na ‘Godwin Emefiele’ without disclosure of im status or position any wia, not even in di affidavit.

“E go make pipo dey wonder weda di Godwin Emefiele na di same pesin wey dey serve as Governor of di CBN.

“If n aim, den doubt no dey say im na high ranking public official for Nigeria and occupy,” di court tok.

Justice Tsoho add say di application wey DSS dey find suppose get evidence of di approval of President Muhammadu Buhari – wey appoint Emefiele.

“E be like say di applicant intend to use di court as a cover for one irregular procedure, wey dey unacceptable.

“Sake of dis reason I no go grant dis application exparte. If di applicant believe say dem get better evidence dem fit use dia hand go arrest and detain di respondent without di order of dis court.

Group claim Emefiele problem na sake of di new naira notes

Since di announcement of di CBN on di new monetary policy wey go bring in new naira notes pressure don dey on oga Godwin Emefiele.

Senate bin disagree over some matter wey concern di policy – dis one na afta di Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed say she bin no dey aware of di policy.

Also, di House of Representatives don invite di CBN govnor to answer questions on top di introduction of di new naira notes and how e go affect di economy.

On Monday some human right lawyers, members of the opposition political parties, civil society organisations, enta street to protest against di pressure wey Emefiele dey face.

Di protesters under di coalition of national interest defenders (CNID) say DSS file di suit to implicate Emefiele for funding terrorism.

Di group call on President Buhari and di Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to intervene for di matter.

‘Na matter of national security’, DSS react

Di DSS explain say wetin dem dey do na to investigate matter wey concern national security.

Dem also say dem dey always discharge do dia work in di interest of Nigerians.

Peter Afunanya, toktok pesin of DSS for statement e issue on Monday say some pipo dey use “propaganda” to spoil dia work.

“Di Service go kontinu to broadcast actionable intelligence to di relevant authorities devoid of any sentiment.

“While professionally discharging our mandate, di DSS pledge to remain focused and unbiased.

“We no go succumb to propaganda, intimidation and di desperation of hirelings to undermine it.