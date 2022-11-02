How EFCC arrest Kogi Assembly candidate allegedly with ₦326m, $610,500 Cash

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC Wetin we call dis foto, Money and Cars EFCC recover from di sting operation

one hour wey don pass

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, don charge di Kogi State House of Assembly candidate of di New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to court.

Dem arrest Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi with ₦326million and $140,500 cash.

Tok tok pesin for EFCC Wilson Uwujaren say dem arrest Atumeyi wey wan represent Ankpa 11 Constituency for di Kogi State House of Assembly on Sunday, 30 October, 2022.

Dem also arrest one Joshua Dominic, an alleged serial fraudster, for one sting operation at Macedonia Street, Queens Estate, Karsana, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

E say dem also arrest Abdumalik Salau Femi, wey be former bank employee, in connection with di fraud as im allegedly supply di inside information wey help one syndicate attack one commercial bank.

According to oga Uwujaren, dem pick am up on Tuesday 1 November 2022 for Radisson Blu Hotel for Lagos.

Following dis arrest, di EFCC officials search Abdumalik house for Morgan Estate, Ojodu wia dem recover a total of $470,000 USD.

'Di suspects dey among one syndicate wey hack one commercial bank steal ₦1.4billion’

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC Wetin we call dis foto, Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi na House of Assembly candidate of di New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP for Kogi State

Wilson Uwujaren explain say di arrest of dis suspects dey come after months of investigation into di hacking of one of di commercial banks by a syndicate of fraudsters wey bin don collect ₦1.4billion from robbery before.

E say di syndicate allegedly move ₦887million into di account of one company, Fav Oil and Gas limited, from wia dem pay di money to several Bureau de Change operators and to some auto dealers so dem fit change am into US Dollars and buy some expensive cars.

E say Dominic, wey dem don arrest plenti times for fraud, allegedly help Atumeyi perfect di hacking plan through Abdumalik.

"Special Fraud Unit of di Nigeria Police bin don arrest Dominic, wey dey claim to be an investment expert and managing director of Brisk Capital Limited, for May 2021 for alleged ₦2billion investment scam.

Im allegedly defraud over 500 pesins for one fake investment scheme and we dey track am since dat time." E tok.

Di EFCC also recover two Range Rover Luxury SUVs from di two suspects dem arrest for Abuja, and say dem go charge dem to court as soon as dem conclude di investigation.

Uwujaren observe say di Commission dey concerned about di rising rate of cyber-attacks on banks and di way such institutions no dey gree come report such breaches to law enforcement agencies.

E note say dat kain tin go only make di criminals to dey more bold and so di EFCC dey appeal to financial institutions to join bodi with dem to secure di financial sector from threats of cyber-attacks.