How stars slay for Black Panther sequel premiere

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Lupita Nyong'o dey play Nakia for di feem series

Di actors of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever attend di feem European premiere for London.

Stars wey show face for di premiere include Michaela Coel, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o.

Dem walk di red carpet for di sequel of di superhero feem wey many pipo dey eager to see.

Coel tell BBC: "Di feeling e give me, as woman of colour, to see my story dey reflect back still gives me a joy.

"Dis actors dey give me a lot of confidence, I feel proud to dey among dem."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, I fit Destroy You star Michaela Coel dey play di new character Aneka for Wakanda Forever

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Danai Gurira bin attend Thursday premiere

Di 2018 release of Black Panther na one of di most profitable movies of all time.

Di Marvel Studios production bin make more dan £1bn for box office.

Na di first superhero feem to receive Oscar nomination for best picture.

In total dey collect seven nominations, dem win three for original score, costume design and production design.

Dem praise di franchise for how dem use black characters.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, British actress Letitia Wright bling- bling dress shine for red carpet

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Florence Kasumba play Ayo for di feem

Returning actress Danai Gurira, wey play Okoye, say she dey hope say Black Panther "go pave di way" for oda franchisees to cast strong black female leads.

She describe di filming as "intense process" sake of di death of actor Chadwick Boseman, wey die for 2020 from colon cancer.

Di director Ryan Coogler bin come up wit a scene wey reflect di 43-year-old death, Lupita Nyong'o say pipo go "really relate wit am".

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Director Ryan Coogler don find way to kontinu di franchise without Chadwick Boseman

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Social media superstar Khaby Lame reveal foto of Boseman under im shirt

"Respecting Chadwick and wetin im start us off wit na di way forward," Nyong'o tell BBC News.

"Ryan bin dey so smart to embrace di loss and make di feem about wetin we dey do wen we lose somebody because all of us go experience am at some point.

"Di honesty go surprise pipo and di fact say you fit do am without spoiling di fun, and di spectacle, na something wey I dey really proud."

For di first feem Boseman act as crime-fighting ruler of Wakanda, one fictional African nation wit di best technology on earth.

Moredan 170 million viewers bin watch di trailer for di follow-up, Wakanda Forever, di first 24 hours afta dem release am.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Stormzy wear a bright pink suit go di premiere

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Oscar-nominated actress and singer Cynthia Erivo dey among di oda guests

Last week Rihanna bin release her first single in six years wey dem take from di soundtrack of di new film.

Coogler say Rihanna involvement for di project na to honour Boseman.

"Honestly, I feel say na for Chad," im tok. "A lot of things bin need to happen for am to come through and Rihanna bin dey very clear say she dey do am for am."

Oda celebrities for di premiere include Stormzy, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Maya Jama and Mason Mount.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Nigerian musician Ayra Starr bin attend di premiere

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, R﻿ema wear long black coat go di Premiere