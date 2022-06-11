Videos wey alleged dem deny Igbo pipo for Alaba market PVC registration dey misleading

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

One trending video for Nigeria wey suggest say di kontri electoral body, INEC dey discriminate against pipo from di Igbo ethnic group and dey refuse dem to register for Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) dey misleading.

Di videos, wey dem record within and outside the Inec office for Igbede, inside Ojo Local government Area for Lagos State, South West of Nigeria show some pipo dey fight and others dey complain say dem no gree give dem chance to register to get dia PVC because dem be Igbo.

Igbo na one of Nigeria major ethnic group wey mainly base for di South east of di kontri.

Di kasala happun close to Alaba International market for Lagos.

And Alaba market dey dominated by Igbo traders wey come from di south east of di kontri.

For one video, we fit hear pipo wey dey waka pass dey tok in Igbo language and ask if pipo wey bin dey fight inside di compound of di Inec office “fit fight”.

However, eyewitnesses tell BBC say di kasala no get anything to do with say Inec staff dey refuse to register pipo sake of dia ethnicity.

One of di eyewitnesses, Chinaza Ikemeziem, tell BBC say wetin cause di fight-fight na sake of some pipo dey insist make Inec staff no carry dia capturing machines comot from di premises.

“Wetin happun na sake of di plenty pipo . Dem close Alaba market so pipo go fit come collect dia PVC.

E get thousands of pipo and di Inec staff no fit handle dem. Wetin cause di trouble na wen one Inec staff come to move dia materials to other places wia dem dey do registration.

Di pipo wey come do dia registration refuse to allow dem to go and na so fight take start,” Miss Ikemesiem tok am.

Miss Ikemesiem insist say before di kasala ontop di movement of machines, e no get any discrimination on di account of ethnicity.

“Di issue be say na only one machine dey functional for di office and di pipo dia no wan make dem carry di ther machines away from there,’ She tok.

Lawal Waheed, wey also witness di conflict tell BBC dem attack am wen e try get di Inec staff to safety.

“E get some oda machines wey Inec officials dey usually take out to other communities so dat dem go fit go capture those pipo wey no fit come dis side.

Dis don dey happun for some months. Some of di pipo wey come register say dem must capture dem before em carry di machines go anoda location.

Di attempts to explain to dem say di machines wey go capture dem dey for office and dis ones na for anoda location fall on deaf ears.

Dem attack one male Inec staff and prevent am from leaving, but im female colleague manage to get into one okada and leave. Dem beat me and tear my clothes afta I guide di Inec staff to safety,” im tok.

E add am say dem attack one local chief during di gbas-bos and dis one make come make some youths for di community vex wey dem later confront di anry citizens.

“Na wen di kasala dey happun we hear some pipo dey tok say dem dey carry di machines away because dem no wan Igbo pipo to vote. E no get anything to do wit am at all,” Oga Waheed tok.

One video dem share on Twitter show di Inec official dey return to di office. Comments by bystanders also support im account as we fit hear pipo dey tok for Igbo say “how Alaba fit dey hia and dem go dey allow dem carry di machine away”