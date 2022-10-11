Twitter and Instagram lock Kanye West accounts - dis na why

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

9 minutes wey don pass

Kanye West don dey locked out of im Twitter and Instagram accounts after posting anti-Semitic messages.

Dem first suspend di star Instagram account for di weekend after accusing rapper Diddy of being controlled by Jewish pipo.

Di message dey played into one long-standing anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

West respond to im suspension by rejoining Twitter and saying e go go "death con 3 On Jewish pipo", wey earn am second disbarment.

Both platforms remove West posts and say di star don violate policies on hate speech.

Fashion show controversy

Di incident bin come after West draw criticism for wearing one "white lives matter" T-shirt during Paris fashion week.

Di slogan also appear during im YZY fashion show, wey dey modelled by Selah Marley, di daughter of Lauryn Hill and granddaughter of Bob Marley.

Di Anti-Defamation League don call di phrase "hate speech" and attribute am to white supremacists, who begin dey use am in 2015 in response to di Black Lives Matter movement.

West stunt immediately draw criticism from im peers.

Among dem na Diddy, who post one an Instagram video say e "no rock" with di slogan.

"All lives matter - but dat Black Lives Matter, no play with am. No wear di shirt. No buy di shirt. No play with di shirt. No be joke," e tok.

West den post wetin appear to be one text exchange with Diddy to im Instagram, wia e bin tell di rapper: "I no like our convo. I dey sell these tees. Nobody fit get in between me and my money".

Wen Diddy ask am again to stop, West reply: "Ima use you as example to show di Jewish pipo wey tell to call me say no one fit threaten or influence me."

Di post appear to reference di anti-Semitic theory say one secret cabal of Jewish pipo dey conspire to control di world media, goment and banks.

After dem disable im Instagram account, West carry wak enter Twitter, posting one photo of wit Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

"Look at dis Mark. How you gone kick me off Instagram?" e write.

E follow up with one message wey say: "I dey sleepy tonight but wen I wake up I go death con 3 On JEWISH PIPO Di funny thing be say I no fit be Anti Semitic because black pipo be Jew also.

"You guys don dey toy with me and try to black ball anyone wey oppose una agenda," e add.

Di tweet don dey removed since, and West account don dey locked.

Dem diagnose West, wey don change im name to Ye, with bipolar disorder several years ago and e don speak publicly about im mental health challenges.

E get long history of erratic behaviour and making controversial statements, but im latest outbursts threaten to damage im business interests.

Adidas say e dey review im partnership with di star after im appearance at Paris Fashion Week, and one interview wia e express dissatisfaction with how some of im recent Adidas shoes turn out.

"After repeated efforts to privately resolve di situation, we don take di decision to place di partnership under review," di clothing company bin tok inside one statement.

"We go continue to co-manage di current product during dis period."

T-shirt dey 'funny'

Last week, West give one lengthy interview to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, addressing everything from im religion and im relationship with late fashion designer Virgil Abloh to im anti-abortion stance and im political aspirations.

Wen dem ask am about di "white lives matter" t-shirt, e tell Carlson e dey "funny" and "di obvious thing to do".

"Di answer to why I write 'White Lives Matter' on one shirt na because dem do," e tok.

E also recall one conversation wey e get wit im papa about di statement.

"I say, 'I think say di shirt na funny shirt; I think di idea of me wearing am dey funny.' And I say, 'Dad, why you think say e dey funny?' E say, 'Just Black man stating di obvious.'’

Wen Carlson ask am why di t-shirt dey make pipo para, West say na because e no dey act in a way di media approve of.