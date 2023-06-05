How Ghetto Kids lose Britain's Got Talent final afta ogbonge performances

Ugandan dance troupe Ghetto Kids miss out on di top three slots for di last stage of Britain’s Got Talent competition on Sunday.

Dem thank fans for dia "unwavering support through out di competition" afta dem lose di price to Viggo Venn, one Norwegian clown and comedic dancer wey win on majority votes.

Di group of six children wey dey between di age of six and thirteen years old bin get one smooth run through dis year edition of di highly contested competition till dem reach di grand finale.

Di finale wey hold on 4 June 2023 feature ogbonge acts from di last stages of di edition including Ghetto Kids, Malakai Bayoh, Duo Odyssey, Musa Motha, Amy Lou, Viggo Venn, Olivia Lynes, Travis George, Cillian O’Connor, Lillianna Clifton.

Ghetto Kids journey to stardom

For April, di Ghetto Kids gbab news headlines afta dem win golden buzzer for di return of Britain Got Talent 2023 competition.

Na Italian choreographer, ballroom and Latin dancer, and Television personality, Bruno Tonioli hit di Golden Buzzer to give di Ghetto Kids one standing ovation for dia very first audition for di competition.

Bruno tell dem afta di performance say, "I bin dey bust. I dey tell una to dey proud of una sef. I no fit wait to see una come back."

Simon Cowell wey also be judge for show also agree say "I tink say e dey incredible. Una dey soo young and don come all dis way, no fear, dis na audition to remember. Na wetin dis show dey about and na wetin di golden buzzer dey do for here."

Dem dance on one customized stage to showcase one typical local Ugandan village homestead, di group manage to put on a performance to remember for di semi-finals.

Dia showcase of ogbonge choreography catch di attention of di world and dem kontinu to cruise through di semi-finals as di first act to reach di finals.

For di final, di Ghetto Kids impress many again wit dia opening act but na Viggo Venn wey im performances satisfy di judges and voters di most win di 2023 BGT.

Di hope to encourage oda children

All of di members of di dance group come from poor background wey no too get money for Kampala, di capital of Uganda.

Di group wey start for 2014 dey gada pikin from di Kampala slums for Uganda.

One of dem tell BBC say im begin dance to raise moni for im mama to buy clothes and oda tins for di family.

Na dia guardian Dauda Kavuma - di pesin wey dey take care of dem- wey don turn dia manager cari dem, begin care for dem like dia mama and papa.

Im also tell BBC say im hope say dia success go encourage oda children wey dey live for di same condition.

“We dey happy well well to dey do dis and to bring hope to all si children around di world wey dey for ghetto, wey dey disadvantaged, wey dey less privileged-we no fit make an for life.”

While dem dey get new pipo wey like dem for di UK, di Ghetto Kids na global internet sensation already. Dem bin perform for di 2022 World Cup for Qatar.

Dem don also feature for rapper French Montana music video for di song, "Unforgettable".

But one of di group members, Priscilla Zawedde wey dey 13 years tell BBC say if dem win di TV show -and di £250,000 ($313,000) prize money go mean ''a bigger house for everyone”.