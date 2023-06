Fifa women's world cup 2023 - Teams, fixtures plus oda tins to know

Nigeria don announce dia squad for next month Fifa women's world cup.

Head coach Randy Waldrum name European Cup winner Asisat Oshoala, attacking midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade plus captain Onome Ebi for im 23 women list.

South Africa, Morocco and Zambia na di oda African teams for di ogbonge tournament wey go take place for Australia and New Zealand.

Dis na eviritin you need to know about dis year women world cup.

Wia and wen di 2023 Women's World Cup go happun?

Dis year tournament go take place for Australia and New Zealand.

Na di first time wey two kontris go host di Women's World Cup.

Di tournament go start on July 20 and di final go take place August 20 for Sydney Accor Stadium.

USA na di defending champions and dem dey plan to become di first team for di competition history to win di tournament three times in a row.

Teams wey qualify for di Fifa women's world cup 2023

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER/@NGSUPER_FALCONS Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Super Falcons dey among di 32 teams wey quaify

Dis Women World Cup na di first to feature 32 teams.

Di last edition for 2019 na 24 kontris bin compete.

See di teams wey go compete.

Australia (co-host)

New Zealand (co-hosts)

China (AFC)

Japan (AFC)

Philippines (AFC)

South Korea (AFC)

Vietnam (AFC)

Morocco (CAF)

Nigeria (CAF)

South Africa (CAF)

Zambia (CAF)

Canada (CONCACAF)

Costa Rica (CONCACAF)

Haiti (CONCACAF)

Jamaica (CONCACAF)

Panama (CONCACAF)

United States (CONCACAF)

Argentina (CONMEBOL)

Brazil (CONMEBOL)

Colombia (CONMEBOL)

Denmark (UEFA)

England (UEFA)

France (UEFA)

Germany (UEFA)

Italy (UEFA)

Netherlands (UEFA)

Norway (UEFA)

Portugal (UEFA)

Republic of Ireland (UEFA)

Spain (UEFA)

Sweden (UEFA)

Switzerland (UEFA)

Fifa women's world cup groups 2023

Dis year tournament get eight groups, A- H

Each group get four teams.

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

USA

Vietnam

The Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Columbia

Korea Republic

Women’s world cup schedule

Di group stage go start on July 20 and run for ova a two-week period and den finish on August 3.

Dat stage go see group winners and runners-up qualify for di round of 16, wey go take place from August 5 - 8.

Di quarter-finals, wey go shele for Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, dey scheduled for August 11 -12.

Di first semi-final dem go play am on August 15 for Auckland, di oda semi-final go take place on August 16 for di Accor Stadium in Sydney, wey go then host di final on August 20.

Dem go ply di Third-place play-off di day before di final on August 19 for Brisbane.

World Cup fixtures and schedule

All di times na West African time

July 20

Group A: New Zealand vs Norway (8am)

Group B: Australia vs Republic of Ireland (11am)

July 21

Group B: Nigeria vs Canada (3.30am)

Group A: Philippines vs Switzlerland (6am)

Group C: Spain vs Costa Rica (8.30am)

July 22

Group E: USA vs Vietnam (2am)

Group C: Zambia vs Japan (8am)

Group D: England vs Haiti (10.30am)

Group D: Denmark vs China (1pm)

July 23

Group G: Sweden vs South Africa (6am)

Group E: Netherlands vs Portugal (8.30am)

Group F: France vs Jamaica (11am)

July 24

Group G: Italy vs Argentina (7am)

Group H: Germany vs Morocco (9.30am)

Group F: Brazil vs Panama (12pm)

July 25

Group H: Colombia vs South Korea (3am)

Group A: New Zealand vs Philippines (6.30am)

Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (9am)

July 26

Group C: Japan vs Costa Rica (6am)

Group C: Spain vs Zambia (8.30am)

Group B: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (1pm)

July 27

Group E: USA vs Netherlands (2am)

Group E: Portugal vs Vietnam (8.30am)

Group B: Australia vs Nigeria (11am)

July 28

Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (1am)

Group D: England vs Denmark (9.30am)

Group D: China vs Haiti (12pm)

July 29

Group G: Sweden vs Italy (8.30am)

Group F: France vs Brazil (11am)

Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (1.30pm)

July 30

Group H: South Korea vs Morocco (5.30am)

Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10.30am)

Group A: Norway vs Philippines (8am)

Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (8am)

July 31

Group C: Japan vs Spain (8am)

Group C: Costa Rica vs Zambia (8am)

Group B: Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria (11am)

Group B: Canada vs Australia (11am)

August 1

Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (8am)

Group E: Portugal vs USA (8am)

Group D: China vs England (12pm)

Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12pm)

August 2

Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (8am)

Group G: South Africa vs Italy (8am)

Group F: Panama vs France (11am)

Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11am)

August 3

Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11am)

Group H: South Korea vs Germany (11am)

Round of 16

August 5

Group A winner vs Group C runner-up (5am)

Group C winner vs Group A runner-up (8am)

August 6

Group E winner vs Group G runner-up (3am)

Group G winner vs Group E runner-up (10am)

August 7

Group B winner vs Group D runner-up (11.30am)

Group D winner vs Group B runner-up (8.30am)

August 8

Group H winner vs Group F runner-up (9am)

Group F winner vs Group H runner-up (12pm)

Quarter-finals

August 11

QF1: Group A winner/Group C runner-up vs Group E winner/Group G runner-up (2am)

QF2: Group C winner/Group A runner-up vs Group G winner/Group E runner-up (8.30am)

August 12

QF3: Group B winner/Group D runner-up vs Group F winner/Group H runner-up (8am)

QF4: Group D winner/Group B runner-up vs Group H winner/Group F runner-up (11.30am)

Semi-finals

August 15

SF1: Winner of Quarter Final 1 vs Winner of Quarter Final 2 (8am)

August 16

SF2: Winner of Quarter Final 3 vs Winner of Quarter Final 4 (11am)

Third Place Match

August 19

Loser of Semi-final 1 vs Loser of Semi-final 2 (9am)

Final

August 20