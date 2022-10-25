I no commit wetin carri me go prison for six years – Seun Egbebe tok afta prison release

Wetin we call dis foto, S﻿eun Egbegbe na owner of Ebony Life Productions

Oluwaseun Olasunkanmi aka Seun Egbegbe don tok say im no commit di crime wey carri am go prison where im bin spend six years.

Di feem producer tok dis one for one interview wit BBC Yoruba.

Court bin remand Egbegbe for prison for 10 February 2017, afta im allegedly obtaining money by false pretence from at least 40 bureau de change operators for different parts of Lagos for ova two years between 2015 and 2017.

Egbegbe say im no dey guilty but e also tok say if im say im no dey guilty of am.

“I no be saint. But I tank God say im allow me go prison to know wetin dem dey call life, to know my right from my left,” di feem producer tok.

However, Egbegbe say im no wan tok about wetin happun wey send am go prison.

“...enemies plenti, no mata wetin I tok dem go say na lie I dey lie. I no owe anybodi explanation,” im tok.

E say e get sometin wey God wan make e come out from dat im prison journey wey im embark on. E say im eye open to many tins.

“Wen I come back from prison, I realise say 95 percent of pipo wey bin surround me before I go no be my friends, but my enemies.”

E say if to say im no go prison, e fit dey live anyhow life.

Di feem producer say im personal assistant wey bin dey call am im god and dey kneel down give am food no visit am for prison for once.

E come tok say pipo wey e no even tink say fit support am na dem support am wen e get problem.

Im best achievement for life

Seun Egbegbe say im best achievement for life na say im give im life to God for inside prison.

“I be born-again now.

Difference don dey between Seun Egbegbe of before and Seun Egbegbe of now, 100 percent difference don dey,” e tok.

E say im be pesin wey dey quick vex, and e no dey pass five minutes but e fit spoil sometin. E say wen im enta prison, e realise say if for no learn di lesson say pesin no dey beat woman.

“I no go eva raise my hand to hit any woman again.