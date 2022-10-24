'We no get any toilet for di Edeoha IDP camp'

Wia dis foto come from, Martha Okere Wetin we call dis foto, IDPs for Community Secondary School Edeoha Ahoada East LGA of Rivers State dey cry for urgent assistance

one hour wey don pass

"Cold don enter my pikin bodi becos we dey sleep for ground since we come dis camp. We need urgent help as we no dey see anytin here."

Elton Alali tok dis one from inside di Internally displaced pesins IDP camp wey dey for Community Secondary school Edeoha, Ahoada East local goment area of Rivers State, Nigeria.

Alali say e don reach two weeks since im comot wit im wife and three pikins from dia community to take refuge as di flood affect dem.

"Na ordinary ground we dey sleep. We no come wit any property, di flood destroy evritin wey we get.

We just manage carry some clothes comot."

Sake of dia condition e say im pikin dem don catch fever.

Alali say since sem come di IDP camp, dem neva see anytin from anybodi, na only dem just dey manage demsefs and now tins dey get worse.

"No food, no mattress, no mosquito nets, nothing! Make goment come help us becos our pikins dem dey sick. Abeg, we need help."

Wia dis foto come from, Martha Okere Wetin we call dis foto, Di Edeoha IDP camp get pipo from several villages for Ahoada East wey di floods don sack comot

Na di same tin Christian Odum and im wife Blessing and dia six children wey also dey di Edeoha IDP camp sake of di flood, complain about.

E say many oda pipo wey from various communities wey di flood affect from communities like Iguaba, Ikata, Ochiba, Edeoha, Ozuochi and Odiabidi, Okporowo, Okubeze,and Ogbele all dey di IDP camp.

"We never see anytin.

As e dey now we dey suffer. No food, no good water. We never see anyting from di State Goment or even di Federal Goment...dem never send anytin to us here.

Blessing Christian Odum add say dem no get any toilet as dem dey use di flood water for dia evriday survival and so dey beg for urgent intervention.

"We just dey manage di little tin we fit lay hand on, atimes wey drink garri, drink water like dat. We need help.

Di children dey sick with cold amd some dey run fever. Make Goment rememba us. We don lose evritin."

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike bin release One billion naira and set up one six-man taskforce to help and support flood victims.

Wia dis foto come from, Martha Okere

'NEMA don dey give reliefs to flood victims since'

South south Cordinator of di National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Hodwin Tepikor tell BBC Pidgin say dem don dey give relief materials including food and mattresses to flood victims across di kontri.

E say im don visit flood victims for Abua/Odual, Ogba Egbema Ndoni local goment areas give dem relief materials but wen e go Ahoada side wit Navy boast dem no fit access di area becos di water dey shallow for di boats.

"Long before dis flood start NEMA don do assessments and dey do evacuation and we dey move round di camps to support IDPs wey dey camps.

E tok say normally pipo no go dey satisfied becos dem don comot from di comfort of dia homes to di IDP camps.

Wia dis foto come from, Sheriff Nimifaa Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo for Elem-Sangama for Akuku Tori say di flood don reach dem

M﻿ore fotos from di Edeoha IDP camp

Wia dis foto come from, Elton Alali

Wia dis foto come from, Elton Alali