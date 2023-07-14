Wetin cause gbas gbos for Pocolee concert wey involve Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck for LASU

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

14 minutes wey don pass

Di gbasgbos wey happun one concert for Lagos State University (LASU) dey cause ogbonge reactions.

Dis na as popular artiste, Akinbiyi Ahmed wey dem know as Bella Shmurda wit plenti odas go perform for di homecoming concert for di school wey Lagos state dey control.

Pipo wey dey di event tok say small fight happun for di concert wey popular dancer, Pocolee organise for LASU. Di event happun on Thursday 13 July 2023 for LASU main auditorium.

Some of di popular artistes and influencers wey perform for di concert include: Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu alias Odumodu Black, celebrity dancer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad; Zlatan Ibile, Ogunfuwa Oluwaseun wey dem know as Seun Pizzle, Olabinjo Ayotunde aka T Dollar, Do2dtun, among odas.

Wetin happun for di show

BBC Pidgin get di tori of di mata afta one video go viral for social media.

Falaye Adedoyin, wey be Pocolee manager tok say evritin wey pipo dey talk about di show na lie.

Faleye explain say dem follow di rules bifor dem start dey sell ticket to students. Na students wey no get ticket wan try force dia sef enta di venue wey make security come dey send dem back.

Some pipo dey tok say dem sell ticket pass di numba of pipo wey di venue fit carry and as di mata be, Pocolee manager maintain im tori about wetin happun.

“Na lie say we sell ticket pass di numba of pipo wey dey attend becos we bin don stop to dey sell ticket bifor di event," e tok.

Faleye add say "We no even sell ticket for di venue of di event, we just dey confam ticket of pipo wey don buy ticket bifor di show.

“Na di biggest hall for di school we use for di show, di hall fit accommodate ova 2500 reach 3000 pipo and na dat na di amount of ticket we sell. We no sell more dan wetin di hall fit contain.”

E also say wetin first cause wahala be say di students dey vex ontop say we no sell ticket for entrance of di venue - "Na only pipo wey get ticket we dey allow enta di venue, some of di students use mago-mago do anoda ticket for dia sef wey no bi from us.”

Faleye add say, “True true, di network no too work well, na why di process slow as we dey confam ticket for front of di venue wey bi say we later try use manual process dey confam di ticket. We gatz stop pipo from di auditorium wen we see say pipo don dey use lie for di ticket."

Na around 4pm di kasala start to dey burst wen students dey try force dia sef enta di venue of di show. Im tok say security plenti for ground wen di show dey go on but dem no touch anybody sake of say na students area.

“Tins bin dey go well well until e reach around 4pm wen students begin dey bring fake ticket ontop say dem wan enta di venue. Security plenti for ground, na over 30 bouncers, police wit soldiers dey ground wen we dey do di event.”

'Dem no attack any artiste, VIPs'

Plenti pipo wey go di show bin dey post video say dem attack some of di artistes wey come perform but Pocolee manager tok say na lie. Im tok say na bad belle dey worry pipo wey dey share dat kain tori becos say di show go well.

Inside one video wey pipo dey share, some of di artistes dey run go dia car.

Di manager tell us say no bi attack, na di artiste just dey jog go dia car ontop say di backstage dey far from wia dem park dia cars.

“If to say you fit ask dis artistes wetin happun dem go tell you say nobody attack dem. Di video of Odumodu Black wey dem post wen e dey waka to im car na becos say plenti space no too dey to park. Im gatz waka to im car but im choose to jog to im car sake of say dem no park for wia di backstage dey.

“Bella Shmurda don perform finish wen im go enta im car and nobody touch am, e dey stress on top say im don tire afta im performance."

Wetin LASU tok for di mata

Authorities for LASU for dia reaction to di incident say no be cult attack happun.

Di school tok say dem no attack any artiste for di show as pipo dey try spoil di image of di school.

Di university for statement wey dem bring out tok say bad pipo dey twist di tori.

Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi, tok-tok pesin for di school wey sign di statement say Bella Shmurda confam am say nobody attack am wen im come LASU, but na just di crowd dey "overhappy" ontop say dem see one of dia own wey become celebrity.

“No bi cult attack happen for di show. Di public need to dey alert about pipo wey dey spread fake tori about di school.