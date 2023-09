'I no ever know say pesin like me from di slum go be graduate'

Mary John story of how she from Makoko slum, become graduate to realise her dream

22 September 2023

Meet Mary John, di young lady from Makoko, Lagos wey her goal na to be di first TV Presenter from her community.

Four years ago, Mary be just a young girl for di slums of Makoko wey get big dreams.

Her life change afta one interview BBC.

One Non Governmental Agency, NGO, Slum2School see her tori and decide to be part of her journey to help her reaslise her dream.

Now, she don be graduate.