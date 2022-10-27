Chinese man deny accuse say e murder girlfriend for Kano

Wia dis foto come from, others

55 minutes wey don pass

Di Chinese man dem accuse say e kill im ex-girlfriend, Ummukhulsum Sani Buhari, popularly known as Ummita, for Kano State, northern Nigeria don deny di charges against am for court.

48-year-old Geng Quangrong chop accuse say e break into Ummita room and stab her for dia house for Jan-Bulo area of ​​Kano city for September.

Oga Geng appear before Justice Sunusi Ado Ma’aji of Kano High Court on Thursday wia im deny allegations of murder.

Di prosecution counsel file application of trial of di accused person under Sections 123 sub 1a of di Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Kano State.

Guangrong deny di charge dem level against am.

Di judge of di High Court, Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma'aji later adjourn di case to 16 November, 2022 to present di evidence against di accuse.

Eyewitnesses tok how di Chinese man allegedly murder Ummita

According to family and residents of di area wey speak to BBC Pidgin, say di Ummukulthum Sani and Geng bin dey date for sometime and wetin cause di problem no too dey clear at dis time.

Eyewitnesses say dem slit di throat of Ummu on Friday night wen dem find her.

Bappa Sani na pesin wey dey stay same street with Ummukulthum and e tok say Ummu as dem dey call her bin marry before butdi marriage no last before she start relationship with di Chinese national Geng.

“We sabi her for our street wella, she bin marry before but now na divorcee she be na afta sometime we hear say she don dey date dis Chinese man.”

“Yesterday (Friday) night, me I comot and no dey house na im pipo for my area call to tell me wetin happun say di Chinese man jump fence to gain access to her room before using knife to kill her.” E tok.

Ahmad Abdullahi na friend of di family and say dem dey inside di house but step out to go chop wen di incident happun.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, L﻿ate Ummukulthum Sani

“Ummu house na wia I dey most of di time because na like my family too, so me and her brother just comot to go chop around 9:35pm and by di time we come back we just see pipo full for front of di house na dia we know wetin happun.

“Geng na her long time boyfriend even before she marry dem dey togeda. Everybody for di house know am, in fact sometimes na inside di house dem dey siddon gist sef.

“Wetin I know be say dem dey get issues lately and she tell am say she no do again na wetin vex am be dat.”

E﻿ add say dem catch Geng as e bin allegedly dey try run comot di crime scene.

“Na afta as e dey try escape na im some pipo catch am in fact e first run come return to carry im car wey e park na dia dem hold am.

“We rush Ummu to nearby UMC hospital but doctors tell us say she don die even before we reach as she lose so much blood.” E tok.

Police later arrest Geng on Friday, 16 September, 2022.