Tori say I worth N9trillion na lie - Zamfara state govnor

Wia dis foto come from, Dauda Lawal/Instagram

one hour wey don pass

Zamfara State govnor, Dauda Lawal don tok say social media tori say im declare asset wey worth nine trillion naira na lie.

Sulaiman Bala Idris, tok-tok pesin for di govnor say na pipo manufacture di "lie" - to distract di goment.

E say di tori na continuation of di lies wey pipo wey lost election dey spread since campaign start for di 2023 general elections.

E also add say di new goment don start work and dey focused to make sure say dem bring di sanity wey dey needed to govern for di state so e go fit deliver im mandate.

Tori say di newly elected govnor of Zamfara state declare none trillion naira ($18billion) worth of asset begin spread for social media some days ago.

Di tori become serious tok-tok among many Nigerians wey no too sabi di govnor.

“Dem create dis ridiculous and fabricated lie wey dem dey push for social media. Na di handwork of mischief makers wey wan distract di new goment," di statement tok.

'Wetin I go do wit 9trillion naira'

Govnor Lawal for one interview wit Radio France International (RFI) Hausa further make di clarification on top di tori.

E say di pipo of Zamfara no go face so many challenges if e get N9 trillion.

“Amin. I hope so and I pray say God give me dat kind money. May God bless me wit dat kind money to help my pipo,” e tok.

E say “If I get dat kind moni, all di challenges my pipo dey battle, I go don use di moni to solve di problems.

“Now, dis issue na public statement and process dey for whoever wan confam to come do so.

“Dauda Lawal don comply wit di requirement of di constitution and di contents dey hold in confidence wit di Bureau, one highly respected and professional agency,” im Zamfara state tok-tok pesin say for statement.

Wetin di law tok about asset declaration

According to di Code of Conduct Bureau failure to declare assets carry serious punishment.

As e dey required under di provisions of paragraph 11 of di 5th Schedule of di Federal Constitution go attract conviction on any or all of di following;

(a) Removal from office

(b) Disqualification from holding any Public office

(c) forfeiture to di state any property wey dey acquire in abuse of office or dishonesty.

Also, Chapter 6 Part 2 of Section 185 of di Nigerian constitution tok about declaration of assets and liabilities Oath of office of govnor.

(1) Pesin wey dey elected to di office of di govnor of one state no go begin perform di function of dat office until e don declare im assets and liabilities as e dey prescribed for di Constitution and don subsequently take and subscribe di Oath of Allegiance and oath of office wey dey prescribed for di Seventh Schedule to dis Constitution.

(2) Di Oath of Allegiance and oath of office no go dey administered by di Chief Judge of di state or Grand Kadi of di Sharia Court of Apeal of di state, if any or di pesin for di time bein respectively appointed to exercise di functions of any of those offices for di state.

How di N9 trilion tori start

Around di days wey end di month of May, tori begin fly for social media say di govnor of Zamfara state Dauda Lawal declare cash moni, investment and assets wey worth N9 trillion.

Di tori wey still dey trend as at di second day of June don generate different reactions from many Nigerians especially for time wey economic gbege dey bite hard for di kontri.

Also, pipo begin wonder how govnor Lawal go get dat kain money while im state Zamfara get many poor pipo. Di govnor don clear evri body.

E still get doz wey dey wonder say di govnor get money pass ogbonge business man, Aliko Dangote wey Forbes list as di richest man for Africa.

As e dey required by di Nigerian law, di Code of Conduct Bureau bin ask all di newly elected Governors to submit dia asset declaration to di bureau bifo May 29th 2023 wen dem go do swear-in.

Govnor Dauda Lawal biography

Dem born oga Dauda Lawal for September 1965 for Gusau, Zamfara state.

E obtain both Bachelor’s (1984 – 1987) and Master of Science degrees in Political Science (1989 – 1992) from di Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, for Kaduna state.

E start to work for 1989 as a political education officer wit di Agency for Mass Mobilization for Social and Economic Reliance Nigeria.

E later join Westex Nigeria Limited as an Assistant General Manager.

Lawal later comot from Nigeria go work for di Embassy of Nigeria, Washington, DC, USA as Assistant Consular Officer (Immigration).

For 2000 e get promotion as Chief Protocol Officer till 2003 wen e returned to Nigeria.