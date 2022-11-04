Na true say court don sentence Hushpuppi to 11 years imprisonment?

On Friday, 4 November, tori start dey circulate for Nigerian news outlets and social media say Nigerian influencer and high profile international fraudster, Hushpuppi don chop 11 years prison sentence.

B﻿ut dis tori na fake news.

Di tok-tok pesin for di United States Attorney Office for di Central District of California, Mrozek Thom, tell BBC Pidgin say di sentencing of di fraudster neva happun.

For di inquiry by BBC Pidgin weda na true say court don sentence Hushpuppi as local tori dey report, Mrozek say: “No be true. Di sentencing hearing neva happun, but e dey scheduled to take place dis coming Monday.”

M﻿onday go be 7 November, 2022.

B﻿ut wia di tori start from say Hushpuppi don chop 11 years for prison?

Small search for internet show say Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo first tok am for tweet on 1 November.

Three days later, tori pipo begin dey report di tori of im jail term.

BBC Pidgin reach out to di US court immediately Olunloyo tweet and di court say di tori no true.

But three days later di news of di sentencing start dey go viral, as different news agencies come dey report di mata.

As we don tok before BBC Pidgin reach don confam say di sentencing go shele on 1 November.

Hushpuppi kasala wit di US

United Arab Emirates security agencies bin arrest Hushpuppi wey dey live for Dubai for June 2020 on top accuse say im dey plan to tiff plenty millions of dollars through business email compromise (BEC), yahoo-yahoo and oda mago-mago.

For July 2020, di UAE come extradite di fraudster go America unda FBI special agents custody wia dem first carry am go court.

Hushpuppi bin plead guilty to Count Two of di charges against am for US court, wey be Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering, according to one document wey BBC Pidgin take eye see and confam from im lawyer, Louis Shapiro.

"Di Defendant agree to appear and plead guilty to Count Two of Information in United States v. Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, Case No. 2:20-CR-00322-ODW, wey charge di defendant with Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1956(h)." Di court document tok.

Why Hushpuppi mata dey generate conversation?

H﻿ushpuppi na high-profile international fraudster wey dey popular for social media, especially Instagram where im dey share im expensive lifestyle.

D﻿i fraudster make pipo believe say na im hard work carri am reach where im dey and e dey always tell im followers say make dem double dia hustle.

M﻿any pipo dey chop im mata for mouth sake of say dem wan know how many years court go give am.