France go soon withdraw dia sojas & Ambassador from Niger - Macron

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, One protester hold one sign wey tok say "goodbye France" for one rally for Niamey last month

25 September 2023, 10:41 WAT New Informate 46 minutes wey don pass

President Emmanuel Macron tok say France go withdraw dia ambassador and end all military co-operation wit Niger afta di coup.

"France don decide to withdraw dia ambassador. In di next hours our ambassador and several diplomats go return to France," Oga Macron tok.

E add say di military co-operation dey "over" and French troops go leave in "di months to come".

Di military junta wey seize power for Niger for July don welcome di move.

"Dis Sunday we celebrate one new step towards di sovereignty of Niger," di junta tok, for one statement wey AFP news agency quote.

Na bout 1,500 French sojas dey for di landlocked West African kontri.

Di decision by Paris dey come afta months of hostility and protest against di presence of French for di kontri, wit regular demonstrations for di capital Niamey.

Di move don scata France operations against Islamist militants for di wider Sahel region and Paris influence for there. But oga Macron tok say "putschists no go hold France hostage," e tok dis one as e dey follow France TF1 and France 2 television stations tok.

Oga Macron tok say im still see di overthrown Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, wey di coup leaders still hold as prisoner, as di kontri only legitimate authority" and e don inform am of im decision. E describe di overthrown president as a "hostage".

"Dem target am by dis coup d'etat sake of say e dey carry out courageous reforms and because plenty ethnic wahala dey and a lot of political cowardice," e tok.

Niger na one of several former French colonies for West and Central Africa wia di military don recently seize control - e follow Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali and Chad. Di latest coup happun for Gabon for August.

Anti-French vitriol don flourish for di region in recent years, and many local politicians don accuse Paris of carrying out neocolonialist policies - one accuse wey France deny.

Concerns also dey for di West on top di growing role of Russia Wagner mercenary group for di Sahel. E dey accused of human rights abuses plus say e dey help some new military regimes.

Di regional Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), wey France dey support, don threaten military intervention for Niger to reinstate oga Bazoum. But so far, na only tok no action.

Niger military leaders bin tell French ambassador Sylvain Itte say e must leave di kontri afta dem overthrow Mr Bazoum on 26 July.

Oga August, dem issue 48-hour ultimatum for am to leave, di deadline pass and e no gree comply or recognise di military regime as legitimate.

Mr Macron statement also dey come hours afta Niger coup leaders ban "French aircraft" from flying ova di kontri.

Di regional air safety organisation, ASECNA, tok say Niger airspace dey "open to all national and international commercial flights except for French aircraft or aircraft wey France charter plus dat of airline Air France".

Di airspace go remain closed for "all military, operational and oda special flights", unless dem receive prior authorisation, di message tok.