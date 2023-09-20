Key points from President Tinubu speech for di 78th UNGA

Wia dis foto come from, Tinubu/ X Wetin we call dis foto, Bola Tinubu give im first speech for di 78th United Nations General Assembly for New York.

President Bola Tinubu don tok say time don reach for Africa to prosper and stop how stronger kontris dey tiff resources from di continent.

Tinubu bin tok am, wen e give im first speech for di 78th United Nations General Assembly wey hapun for New York.

Di president bin tok based on di theme ‘Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on di 2030 Agenda and Im Sustainable Development Goals Towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability for All’.

Tinubu during im speech bin make one ogbonge declaration say time don reach for UN member states to show, wit dia actions, say dey mean wetin dem tok concerning di crackdown on terror financing, economic sabotage, and illicit mineral & arms smuggling for di developing world.

"Di fourth important aspect of global trust and solidarity na to secure di continent mineral rich areas from tiff-tiff and conflict.

Many of those kind areas don become catacombs of misery and exploitation. Di Democratic Republic of Congo don suffer dis for decades, despite di strong UN presence dia. Di world economy dey owe di DRC much, but dey give her very little," di president tok.

"Foreign entities wey dey get help from local criminals, wey dey aspire to be petty warlords, don draft thousands of our pipo enta slavery to dey illegally mine gold and oda resources. Billions of dollars wey suppose dey use to improve di nation now dey fuel countless violent enterprises.

If e dey unchecked, e go threaten peace and place national security for grave risk. For di extent of dis injustice and di high stakes wey involve, many Africans dey ask whether dis tins na by accident or by design.

Member nations must reply by working wit us to discourage dia firms and kontri pipo from dis 21st century tiff-tiff of di continent riches.

Tinubu declare say poverty of nations must end now, sake of e no good as stronger kontris dey tiff resources wey belong to odas.

President Tinubu further tok say di aggressive economic development diplomatic push for new investment don dey effective as e present say Nigeria ready for business.

But say di ease of doing business, fit no be di major disadvantage to large scale investment.

"Di kwesion no be whether Nigeria dey open for business. Di question na how much of di world true-true dey open to do business wit Nigeria and Africa for equal, mutually beneficial manner.

Direct investment for critical industries, open dia ports to wider range and larger quantity of quality African exports, and meaningful debt relief na important aspects of di cooperation wey we desire," di President declare.

President Tinubu also equally note say we no fit base di global fight against di effects of climate change on one kind "one size fit all" approach and say nations need dey cooperated wit for di design and implementation of dia own strategies, wey dey tailored to dia own socio-economic strengths and weaknesses.

"African nations go fight climate change, but we need do so on our own terms. To dey able to achieve di popular agreement, dis campaign need agree wit our overall economic efforts. For Nigeria, we go build political agreement, highlight remedial actions wey go also promote di broader economic good.

Projects like 'Di Great Green Wall' to stop desert encroachment; stop di destruction of our forests through mass production and distribution of gas stoves; and di provision of employment through local water management and irrigation projects na example of efforts wey equally advance both economic and climate change objectives togeda.

Continental efforts regarding climate change go register important victories, only if established economies dey forthcoming wella wit public and private sector investment for Africa preferred projects and initiatives," di President caution.

President Bola Tinubu conclude as e remind di world wetin Africa truly represent for di global village.