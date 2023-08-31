Wetin we sabi about di central Johannesburg block fire wey kill more dan 60 pipo

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

31 August 2023

More dan 60 pipo don die after a fire break out inside a block of flats for Johannesburg, South African authorities tok.

More dan 40 odas dey injured.

Johannesburg officials say e dey unclear wetin sparke di blaze or di five-storey building for di city centre.

One spokesman for di emergency services, Robert Mulaudzi, tell di BBC say firefighter don try bring out some of di occupants.

E say di fire bin catch di building, and say dem still dey continue di search for other victims.

"We dey move floor by floor conducting dis body recoveries," Oga Mulaudzi tell local broadcaster ENCA.

One video wey Oga Mulaudzi post for di platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showe fire trucks and ambulances outside di building wit burnt out windows.

Photos from di scene show as dem line up covered bodies near di burned building.

Reports suggest say occupants of di building be mostly migrants from other African kontri.

Local reports say di area wia di building dey located na inner city neighbourhood wey dey infamous for 'hijacked' buildings, a term wey dem normally use for South Africa to refer to buildings illegally taken over by undocumented immigrants.

In di wake of di fire, many South Africans on social media don condemn di online xenophobic attacks wey some don make against di victims and survivors of di fire.