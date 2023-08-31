Donald Trump don pled not guilty for Georgia election fraud case

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

28 minutes wey don pass

Former United States President, Donald Trump don pled not guilty for Georgia election fraud case, plus ignore im right to appear for court next week.

Trump follow among di 19 pipo wey dey charge wit conspiracy to change US state 2020 election results.

Im srender imsef for Fulton County Prison for Atlanta last week, wia dem take im mugshot.

Trump don deny many time say im no do anytin, say n aim political enemies dey ginger di case.For one court document wey dem file on Thursday, di fomer US president say im "fully understand" di kain office wey dey sama am and im right to show for court.

"Understanding my rights, I hereby freely and voluntarily dismiss my right to dey present for court on di case and my right for dem to read am to me for open court," di document wey im sign tok.

Trump, wey be di current main politician for di 2024 Republican presidential nomination, bin don show for court for di three cases wey bin dey against am.