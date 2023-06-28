'Govnor Adeleke escape assassination attempt' - Osun state Govt tok

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/GovAdemolaAdeleke

28 June 2023

Di Govnor of Osun state for South West Nigeria, Ademola Adeleke dey call for calm afta yawa gas for Osogbo Eid praying ground on Wednesday wey make di govnor turn back and not to observe di Eid-El-Kabir prayers according to reports.

Some videos wey don go viral show some small commotion for di Eid prayer ground although e bin no too clear wetin dey go on.

Although different versions and reports don come out as to wetin happun for di prayer ground, one statement from di office of di goment now don say na assasination attempt on di govnor.

Di statement say Govnor Ademola Adeleke dey appeal for calm afta e "escape assassination attempt for di Osogbo Eid paraying ground."

Di statement wey dey signed by im tok-tok pesin, Olawale Rasheed, thank God for preserving im and im team, directing law enforcement agents to arrest di culprits behind di incident.

"My good pipo of Osun, I appeal for calm and urge us to continue to celebrate di Sallah festival in peace. I dey safe by di special grace of God", di statement quote di govnor.

"I don direct security agencies to arrest those behind di incident and get dem to face di wrath of di law. Di Commissioner of Police don dey directed to arrest those wey dey involved no mata how highly placed." Di statement add.

Di state goment also point finger give di All Progressives Congress, APC and condemn wetin dem call "orchestrated attacks on di govnor by APC members for di praying ground.

Di goment also accuse former Senator Ajibola Bashiru say e take over di space wey bin dey reserved for di govnor for di prayer ground and say all efforts to get di former senator to vacate di space no work out.

Dem say PDP members wey agitate for respect for di office of di govnor collect beating and everywia bin don scata by di time di govnor land for di prayer.

Di goment also say dem see thugs wey dey armed all over di praying ground with security information wey say dem bin dey imported to eliminate di govnor and key government functionaries.

Some videos wey trend for social media show wen di govnor comot di prayer ground.

APC react to di accuse

Meanwhile, di Osun State chapter of APC don accuse Govnor Ademola Adeleke and im "political thugs" wey dey loyal to di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP say dem invade di Muslim Prayer ground for Okebale Osogbo with some sojas and policemen.

According to di state chairman of di APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, inside statement wey di party Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, put out, di advanced party and protocol unit of di govnor office storm di praying ground and order a respected leader of Osogbo, Tunde Badmus, The Asiwaju of Osogboland and Senator Ajibola Bashiru, to vacate wia dem bin already siddon say na di space for di govnor.

Dem say na attempt to forcefully remove Badmus and Senator Bashiru from dia seats for di praying ground and di executive order by Govnor Adeleke to di police to arrest di two of dem na im make yawa gas.