Political letters against Nigeria 2023 presidential candidate na fake - UK

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

one hour wey don pass

Di National Crime Agency for UK say two letters wey pipo wey dey circulate for Nigeria na fake.

NCA confam to BBC say di letters no come from dem at all at all.

One of di forged letters wey dem dey tok about first show for Twitter for January 24, 2023.

Di letter na reply to one enquiry to di agency about alleged activities of one of di leading presidential candidates for Nigeria election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dat particular letter dem share am well-well for Twitter and dem view am hundreds of thousands of times.

Di letter na one handle wey im name na @lanreisrael, first share am and e get just 497 views.

Di post get more views wen @alumotis63 share am e get 56 comments, 1268 retweets, 1839 likes, and 144k views since e post am.

Di letter, wit addendum also generate ova 80k views wen dem first share di next day by one Twitter user im name na @BigChiefDamian.

Di NCA tell BBC say dem deny di letter wen dem draw dia attention to di letter.

Anoda fake letter wey dem claim say NCA write to “challenge” di first letter. Di letter suggest say NCA dey threatening to take legal action against Labour Party presidential campaign council, wey dem claim say, forge di first letter.

Di NCA confam to BBC say di second letter no come from dem and dem add say na forged letter.

Social media users begin share di second letter on February 1, 2023.

NCA na UK law enforcement agency wey dey focus on local and international cybercrime, human trafficking, drug trafficking, organised crime, economic crime and weapons trafficking.

One recent investigation by the BBC WSL Disinformation Unit bin discover say political parties and campaigns for Nigeria dey use social media influencers to spread disinformation to discredit dia political rivals.